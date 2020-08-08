Whether you are a master in the kitchen, a hot mess or somewhere in between, HBO Max’s newest series Selena+Chef is sure to get you excited about cooking at home.
HBO Max is inviting you to join the widely successful actress, recording artist and entrepreneur Selena Gomez in a new unscripted cooking series that will be released on Thursday, August 13th.
The new show will feature world famous chefs including, Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi and Tanya Holland.
There are 10 episodes in the new series, and in each episode a new chef will join Selena Gomez remotely, and attempt to teach her how to prepare a meal of their choice. As Selena states in the hilarious trailer premiered by HBO Max, “We are going to see if we can make a meal together apart.” In the trailer, Selena is seen attempting to prepare various meals, burning food, and laughing with friends and family. In one clip in the trailer, Selena is asked if she had to describe herself as a food, what would she say, Selena laughs and says, “I think I am a Jalapeño, some bites can be alright and then some bites are like woah.”
The concept is a hilarious new take on the traditional cooking show format, most culinary shows often take their audience through a step by step process of preparing a meal with one or two professional chefs’, this show is essentially flipping the switch on that format. Selena is the star of the show and refers to herself as very unexperienced in the kitchen, she describes this opportunity as a chance to grow her culinary skills alongside some of the most talented chefs in the culinary industry. It is in a sense, bringing the real-life experience of experimenting in the kitchen at home to the TV Screen. One of the best parts, viewers will get an inside look at Selena’s life at home, as she is joined by her friends and family, as they are called to be the judges of her creations.
HBO is referring to the show as a “Pinch of Trial and Error,” in one clip in the trailer, you can see Selena’s family and friend’s tasting one of her meals, and one of them cries out that the food is not cooked. This new show is jam packed with laughs, failures and victories, it can be easily characterized as a roller coaster ride through Selena’s Kitchen, as viewers follow her through all the ups and downs of her new culinary journey, so I ask, are you on board for the ride?Contact the Feature Writers