What we know so far is admittedly very little, but there have been studies in both the USA and China involving small numbers of pregnant women. The results do not bode well for soon-to-be moms who contract the disease, nor the babies they deliver. According to information published in studies deemed eligible by the NIH, the majority had to deliver by Cesarean (91% in one study) and the babies are born with higher instances of dual-lung pneumonia according to another. Transmission from mother to child, referred to as vertical transmission of the COVID virus is not particularly high, however other complications do appear common and well known. In addition to the pneumonia, there is NEC (Necrotizing enterocolitis) which often leads to the perforation of the baby’s intestine and subsequent leakage of fecal matter into the newborn’s abdomen, and can cause infection and/or death according to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles’ website.
Some studies have shown transient coagulation dysfunction (which is an inability for the child’s blood to clot correctly) and myocardial damage which is damage to the heart of the child which are believed to be life-long conditions.
All studies recommend immediate separation of mother and child for the duration of the mother’s infection, which routinely seems to worsen roughly 6-10 days after the child is born. Consequently, the child may not be able to see their mother for up to 4 months. If this causes a failure to thrive in the infant is not yet known but the mental health of the mother can be severely affected, which in turn might hinder a positive outcome for her when fighting off the disease. The mothers are also unable to nurse their newborns, denying them one of the most wonderful experiences of being a new mom, while denying the baby the best source of nutrition; breast milk.
Another result, one I have only seen in person and not in any article, is that new fathers are tasked with caring for the newborn without the help of the mother. Even with the support of his family, input from the mother is what my young friend desires most. I can imagine this to be true in many of these cases.
With COVID-19, every day brings new information and it will likely be the subject of study for many years to come, even after the introduction of a vaccine to the public. Scientists are eager to learn how this mutation of Coronavirus happened and how we might avoid it in the future. With the discovery of an even newer mutation of Coronavirus disease recently, one they are calling the D614G mutation, it looks like they just might get a few new chances to find out. Future studies may include how sending children back to school amidst the pandemic affects its ability to mutate. With children still in cellular development, they might just be the perfect hosts to help mutations take place. This is mostly speculation though, as more research is needed to know for sure.Contact the Feature Writers