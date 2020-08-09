NFL players were given the choice to opt-out of the 2020 NFL season due to the Covid-19 pandemic. If a player wished to opt-out, he must have provided his club with written notification by August 6th at 4 p.m. ET. To be designated a voluntary opt-out, a player must be under contract or subject to a tender. The player’s contract will toll and all provisions of that contract for the tolled year will be applicable for the following season; however, he will not receive an accrued season. The player will be eligible for a stipend of $150,000 to be treated as a salary advance against his phone contract. An undrafted, free agent, however, is not eligible for the stipend.
It is not mandatory for a “higher risk” player to opt-out. A higher risk opt-out will receive an accrued season towards free agency and all benefits and minimum salary credit for a credited season. Higher risk players are also eligible for a stipend of $350,000, which will not constitute a salary advance. To be designated a higher risk opt-out, a player must have a diagnosis reflected in their medical records of at least one factor based upon a modified list of the CDC risk factors.
A complete list of the players that have officially opted out can be found on the NFL.com website. 67 out of 2,880 are on the list. There are some interesting reasons for some of the players to opt-out of the following season. Let’s take a look at some of them.
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Offensive Guard – Kansas City Chiefs
While sailing around the Caribbean on vacation starting on February 28th, Laurent started receiving reports of the virus moving around the world. He decided to change his departure date to March 12th, and head back to Montreal. His thoughts quickly changed to figuring out ways of how he could help. Laurent has a doctorate in medicine. He doesn’t have a specialty yet and hasn’t done the residency portion of the program. In mid April, Canadian Health Ministry officials started a campaign to recruit healthcare professionals, especially students in medicine and nursing. It was now possible for Laurent to help. After soul-searching, he contacted the Chiefs from a contract standpoint. The team was amazing, proud, and ready to provide support. Laurent currently serves on the NFLPA’s task force, joining experts from across the country to examine different scenarios for the safest measures to put in place when the game returns. He will also be working in a long-term care facility in the Montreal area.
Ja’Waun James, Offensive Tackle – Denver Broncos
Ja’Wuan James became a proud papa of a baby boy on May 22nd. In his view, “there’s just too much unknown about this virus and about plans handling it going forward.” James also said he had a family member who was hospitalized because of the virus in recent months, as well, and “hopes to not have that happen again.”
Michael Pierce, Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings
Michael is opting out because of respiratory concerns, according to a source. The 27-year-old signed a three-year, 27-million-dollar contract with the Vikings in March. The 3-million-dollar base salary Pierce was set to make during his first year in Minnesota will now be his salary for 2021. Since he falls into the high-risk category, he will receive a $350,000 stipend by opting out of the season.
Nate Solder, Offensive Tackle – New York Giants
in a statement posted to Twitter, the 32-year-old Solder cited family concerns, including his son facing cancer and his own bout with the illness. Solder also has a newborn son. He said he “will deeply miss [his] teammates, coaches and everyone in the Giants organization.” Solder, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, signed a four-year, 62-million-dollar contract with the Giants, with $35 million guaranteed, in March 2018. At the time, it made him the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL.
Chance Warmack, Offensive Guard – Seattle Seahawks
Warmack’s decision to opt-out was influenced by his having family members who have already dealt with Covid-19. According to a source, one of Warmack’s relatives died and others have been hospitalized because of the virus. The source said the 323 lb. Warmack went back and forth on whether to play the season before deciding to sit it out, which was his mother’s preference. A voluntary opt-out means Warmack will receive a $150,000 advance on the $910,000 he was scheduled to make in base salary this season, with the terms of his one-year, veteran minimum deal rolling over to 2021. Warmack, who sat out the 2019 season to get healthy, intends to play in 2021.
The NFL has put in place standard Covid-19 safety procedures for all teams. They include masks, social distancing, temperature checks, and health questions. Two virus tests will be administered by BioReference Laboratories, including all sample collection and analysis; a PCR test for Covid-19 conducted by nasal swab, and an antibody test for Covid-19 antibodies conducted by blood sample.
Conclusion:
The players in the NFL will have a lower rate of infection than the rest of the general population. The testing and protocols are designed to keep positive Covid cases low. Will it be 100% effective? Odds are, the answer is no. The first positive test will put the future for that particular team into question. Laurent Duvernay – Tardif's story is one to follow. He is working on the frontline in a high-risk environment. I'm sure all of you will join me in wishing him well in his battle to save lives and stay healthy at the same time.