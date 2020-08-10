My wife and I have an awesome relationship. Forget the fact that I am always right when we have a debate, we align on so many basic philosophies and principles. We met at Purdue and had some similar areas of study despite the differences in focus for our degree. I would never consider her to be a political enthusiast like I would many who may be reading this. In fact, I would tend to find her more annoyed at politics, especially at election time, mainly from the smear campaigns politicians typically air on TV. This past year has been different. I have seen the shift in passion from leading a more democratic bias to a significant level of what can only be considered hatred, for our current inhabitant of the White House. This past year, just like many of us, she has become less tolerant of the idiocy starting from the top of the MAGA tree.
Many have drawn to the same perception of Cheeto Man and his administration. One could argue the attention is more critical now than in recent years because of the impact of COVID in our country. You do still have some that do not believe in science and ignore the facts just to double down with President Bone Spurs in his belief of a great handling of the pandemic. However, many people of a sane mind are adjusting to life as we now know it and taking precaution as best as they can, be it wearing masks, washing hands or social distancing.
The most critical impact of this virus pandemic is in the crosshairs now- going back to school. Not to take away from the financial impact of jobs lost or lives lost, but the forward outlook in the near and far is our children. Any parent willing to risk that their kid could be in the 1% of contracting the virus is in need of a helmet and should be arrested for endangering a child’s life; maybe a bit of a harsh stretch, but parents spend their lives trying to protect their kids as best they can, putting them at risk just should not be an option for a loved one. And as I have stated in the past, while kids may even be more tolerant and better able to fight the virus with little to no impact if caught, the risk of spread to staff or bringing home to loved ones is increased unnecessarily. When there is a hashtag trending that implicates the concept that we do not trust Comrade Trump with the lives of our children, especially magnifying the consideration of what he would do with Barron, or his grandkids in this situation.
There is no doubt in my mind that this country needs a course correction and electing Joe Biden would help that in the immediate timeframe. Is Biden the right answer long term? Maybe, maybe not. His selection of Vice President is going to be critical to not only the outcome of the election, but the long-term outlook of his presidency and proceeding events in this nation.
In 2019, we saw a major shift in the workforce demographic. The Millennials exceeded Baby Boomers in the work force and GEN X’ers still remain the middle child in all of this. While I am ironically a Millennial, in business I carry myself as a Baby Boomer. The more conservative presence with an unparalleled work ethic. As a hiring manager, I struggled hiring Millennials. They did not have that grit that was needed for the grind within the industry I was hiring for. It dawns on me that if the workforce scales are readjusting in demographics, commercially businesses will change. In fact, we are seeing some of the changes already to a more digital, or millennial, way of doing business, and some forced to digital transformation more impactfully from COVID.
If our businesses landscapes are changing, it only makes sense for our country to change as well. When we dial in, we have two people running for president in their 70’s, a Speaker of the House that is 80, Senate Majority leader in his late 70’s while the rest of congress between the House and Senate have an average age of just under 60. The average age of our citizens is about 37. The government, like the business world, was resisting changes because of how out of touch they are with the average citizen. I should note, this is where I tie back to my wife, she pointed this topic out to me and really made me think.
We are definitely fighting Bunker Boy and his racially narcissistic driven ego. But we are also in a battle with an age shift. The demographic Bernie Sanders was able to reach in his campaigning has either made the choice to jump on the wagon and rid Agent Orange or turn their backs and cry they didn’t get their candidate and move on from politics until the next time they may be able to be heard. While I feel the lack of fulfilling their civic duty out of a losing spite, there is something I fail to realize: Bernie’s (mainly) Millennial supporters represent that shift in social rights and governing vision that all of us have been accustomed to between the bi-partisan messaging. They do not truly believe in a Democrat versus Republican presidential race. They are electing a change in our whole system.
Admittedly, I have been consumed with the old-fashioned "Blue Vs Red" battle and believing that the social changes these supporters are looking for as being to "pie in the sky." As I sit back and reflect on what we have seen recently in the emergence of strong leaders like AOC, more will most likely follow suit. As younger political enthusiasts run for offices across the nation, that wanted systematic shift may happen naturally. American 10 years from now could be (hopefully for so many reasons) significantly different. If the dominating younger demographic continues to realize the people, they elect work for them, we could see some long-time politicians de-seated. I am personally hoping as we have seen the storm, we are currently in that new ambitious younger politicians get in the picture. Again, this is a slow, long play. Nothing will happen overnight. But, if we realize this current perspective that our government is out of touch with the current generations and way of the world, that gap can close just a little bit quicker.