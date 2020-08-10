Radical Rhymes is a professional artist working with a range of media – predominantly animal/human portraits and landscapes – including, most recently, hand painted furniture. He has a progressive political outlook and this is reflected in his art – with recent portraits of Rep. John Lewis, Colin Kaepernick and George Floyd. He is available for commissioned work, and has also been contracted to write bespoke poetry and freelance articles on various themes.
You can see his work on Instagram Radicalrhymes1969 or on Twitter @RhymesRadical
For commissions, please contact him on Twitter via Direct Message or by email at: radicalrhymes@outlook.com His work is also available to buy on Etsy.