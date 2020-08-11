Veteran combat sports promoter Keith Veltre has announced the debut of MMA’s newest promotional company, iKON Fighting Federation (iKON), September 24 at Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Mississippi.
All iKON events, held in association with Roy Jones, Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, will be streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.
Veltre, who also announced the hiring of Dean Toole as iKON’s matchmaker, is the CEO and co-founder of RJJ Boxing Promotions and Kinektic submission grappling, both streaming events exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS.
“I have always lived by the motto, when businesses are downsizing during tough times, I either acquire or expand,” Veltre said. “I take advantage of times like this to rollout new adventures and MMA has always been in my game plan. I have always attached myself to a great team and bringing in Dean Toole as lead matchmaker was a no brainer, and I promise Ikon will deliver fireworks. I am thankful to have a great broadcast partner, UFC FIGHT PASS, and we’re excited to launch our first Ikon event with UFC FIGHT PASS on September 24th.”
Toole added, “Being the founder and CEO of Island Fights, on UFC FIGHT PASS, it sometimes gets overlooked that I’m also the matchmaker for all of our professional events. I couldn’t be happier for this opportunity to continue doing what I’m best at and matchmake fights for iKON Fighting Federation.
“I had the privilege of being hired by Keith Veltre and UFC FIGHT PASS in December for the Quinet Ultra event and I think they liked working with me and my staff. I hope we made a good impression. I’m very excited to get started and do what we do best and that’s get these athletes to UFC.”
Full details and match-ups will soon be announced.