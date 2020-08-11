I have discussed this before, but many lives are at stake, and it is worth another swing.
Our government, which consists of a population of mostly total idiots, wants to open the schools. One thousand people a day are dying from Covid-19, but that is of little importance to them. The children, who attend classes, will likely bring Covid-19 home, and they will kill their parents. In Vietnam, we lost about 85,000 soldiers in combat. This is peanuts compared with what is happening in the USA today.
Schools can be opened, but only under the strictest conditions. All children should wear N95 masks. In addition, goggles should be required. These simple precautions seem logical. Yet one teacher moved desks together to form study groups. Obviously, not all teachers are intelligent. What our idiot politicians do not seem to understand is that these children will bring the virus home, and infect their parents.
We must insist that our politicians be educated before they run for office. Three years of law school is not an education. They should have a good background in other areas such as the humanities, science (including biology and physics) and mathematics. From their behavior, I believe that many of the people in office do not even have a grade school education.
Could this Covid attack on our country have been handled more intelligently? Let me review a bit of history that we are not proud of. After the onset of WWII, President Roosevelt feared that the Japanese people, in our country, would side with their homeland. He placed our Japanese citizens in well guarded camps. This was a major error, since they remained good American citizens. However, President Trump should have followed his example, and not allowed infected people to leave cruise ships, etc, and spread this terrible disease throughout the United States. Quarantine should have been enforced. His statement that Covid-19 is “no worse than a common cold,” was sheer stupidity.
Again, I encourage my readers to send their questions by using the form box below. I will try to control my temper in the future.Contact the Feature Writers