By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
Disability and social justice centered commentary are the common themes of my feature writing on Ringside Report, but today I’m going to branch off a bit to write about a newfound love of mine – the mind of Josh Thomas. Josh Thomas is an Australian comedian, actor, and writer who has made my days in quarantine and politically disastrous hell so much more bearable. Early in the pandemic days, I read some review of “binge-worthy” shows to watch during quarantine and one of them was “Everything’s Gonna be Okay.” I decided to investigate it on the off chance that it would be entertaining enough to distract me from the misery, uncertainty, and frustration of current events. I could not have been more pleasantly surprised at the pay off.
Thomas did not only play the lead role in “Everything’s Gonna be Okay,” he wrote the story. It’s about this young, gay, Australian man played by Thomas, who finds out, in the first episode, that his American dad is dying from cancer and that he wants him to move to the U.S. to become his two half-sisters’ legal guardian. Thomas’s character, Nicholas, by way of his loyal, open-minded nature, does not hesitate to take on this new role in life. Nothing about it could be further from his lived experience up to this point, however. Not only has the gay, Aussie bachelor never served in a parental role, to make matters even more tricky, one of his teenage half-sisters is autistic.
There’s a lot of uncomfortable, quirky, awkwardness from the characters and their experiences and that much is evident from the very first episode, which is absolutely shock full of inelegant scenes. That awkward, messy, inappropriateness is also what makes the work of Josh Thomas so hilarious and endearing though. The authenticity of his writing is so damn refreshing, especially during a time when the imperfection of real life is so pronounced. I think it’s interesting that some people find solace in watching movies and TV shows that convey such a functional, sanitized version of the world. I know it serves as an escape for a lot of people, but for me, that kind of censorship of reality’s not-so-cute parts is not just corny, it’s almost insulting.
For one, people like me, a woman with a visible, physical disability, don’t fit into that type of world. That’s why people who are actually disabled, even when a character is written as a disabled one, rarely get cast in movie or television roles. Our bodies or behaviors may be too awkward, too foreign, or too complex for the average viewer. People want simple, beautiful people who have simple, uncomplicated problems that are easily solved in a happily-ever-after fashion. Right?
Or maybe Thomas is getting right what Hollywood has mostly gotten wrong for far too long.
Take the first episode of “Everything’s Gonna be Okay” – Nicholas’s autistic half-sister, Matilda, delivered a eulogy at her father’s funeral that made me crack up and cry empathetic tears of sadness at the same time. It was socially awkward, hilarious, heart-wrenching and honestly one of the most touching pieces of acting I’ve ever seen. If it weren’t for the fact that Kayla Cromer, who plays Matilda, is actually autistic I don’t think it would have been nearly as believable or moving though, thanks to Thomas’s decision to cast someone who truly understood the part. Thomas explained in an interview with the Guardian that this was originally an ethics-based call but that when he started watching the auditions he realized, “This is just better” clarifying that he thought Kayla lends so much more authenticity to her character.
Authenticity is something, in my opinion, that is greatly undervalued in show business, especially when it is authentically unconventional. For example, for a show originally aired on Freeform, a network owned by Disney, the opening of “Everything is Gonna be Okay” being a gay make-out scene (Nicholas on a date), may be considered off-color. Yet Thomas responded to that discriminatory attitude by saying “‘If they don’t want to see gay people kissing then I don’t want them watching my show.’ Do you know what I mean? I don’t want to hang out with homophobic people, and I don’t want my audience to be homophobic, so I’m happy to put [those scenes] there.”
He had the same tone about the character of Matilda being sexually curious stating, “I wanted to, like, make autism sexy,” he laughs. “People with autism get horny. Girls generally can get desexualised, and people with disabilities get desexualised.” I, for one, am deeply appreciative of Thomas’s willingness to break that stereotype and be part of a movement to expose, not just members of the disability community, but people from a variety of communities whose realities are under- or misrepresented on television. It should be disappointing to all of us that Kayla Cromer is the first TV actor on the autism spectrum to have a leading role as a character on the autism spectrum since there have been many characters on the autism spectrum in TV for a while now. Why include autism in your story if you aren’t ready or willing to show what being Autistic really looks like?
Once I had binged through “Everything’s Gonna be Okay” in record time, I was sad to be left with an over-bloated number of unsatisfying, diversity-impoverished options. While “Everything’s Gonna be Okay” wasn’t all funny, light-hearted distraction, it gave me the opportunity to really connect with the characters and divert my attention from my own existence and issues through those connections. I was, accordingly, ecstatic to find out that “Everything’s Gonna be Okay” was not Thomas’s first made-for-television work-of-art. While I only had one season of “Everything’s Gonna be Okay” to amuse me during quarantine. as it only aired in February of this year, finding out about “Please Like Me,” Thomas’s first, Australian T.V. production, was like being a kid before digital streaming and instant gratification and getting gifted my favorite movie on VHS for my birthday… In other words, “fucking exhilarating.”
“Please Like Me” did not have the same type of disability representation in it that “Everything’s Gonna be Okay” does, but mental illness, a type of disability that is not often acknowledged as such, was a major focal point of the 4-season masterpiece. “Please Like Me” is based more on Thomas himself, a kind of autobiographical dramedy where Thomas, himself, has a mother who is bipolar and suicidal, just as he had in real life. Again, Thomas’s approach came from a need for authenticity, telling The New York Times “I felt like bipolar hadn’t been shown that well in TV and suicides were often shown in a really cheesy way, like a man about to jump off a bridge.” It’s difficult to explain how covering such tragic topics in entertainment could be a relief for viewers like myself but I’m sure I’m not alone in this. Emily Nussbaum, a Pulitzer Prize winning critic wrote in the New Yorker, “’What’s a show that will comfort me, not make me feel more miserable?’ For a series with so many unhappy characters, ‘Please Like Me’ is a surprisingly joyful watch.”
It’s not that everything that happens behind the doors that mainstream entertainment keeps shut out is really uplifting stuff we just don’t talk about out in the open, it’s just that it’s real and real people survive it and learn how to keep going through really harsh, traumatizing stuff every day, no matter how ugly it is. That’s what is comforting about Thomas’s brand of entertainment. He doesn’t sugarcoat it but by keeping it real, he demonstrates just how tough we humans can be. He doesn’t always get it right either and he’s just as honest about that as he is in his writing style. According to an interview with Vulture, he doesn’t want to be considered an expert about any specific issue because his self-depreciating style of humor includes acknowledging inevitable ignorance and the potential to fuck it up sometimes.
There was a moment in “Please Like Me” where Thomas’s good friend is bragging that he’s decided he could date a disabled person, like that would somehow make him a “good” person. Thomas responds that such a declaration is insulting and the very fact his friend thinks that his decided “ability” to date a disabled person is something to be proud of is evidence that he should definitely not date a disabled person. His friend then asks him if he could date a disabled person instead and Thomas responds that he couldn’t because he is “too selfish.” This scene stung a bit for me because I find there’s so much misunderstanding about inter-abled relationships and the perception of “sacrifice” that is involved. I have first-hand experience of being with able bodied people who have been outright praised for being with me like it is an act of charity and I wanted so badly to scream that they are not the only person that is doing the caregiving in the relationship. Relationships are all about mutual sacrifice, compromise, and caring for one another in different ways. What I lack in physical strength I make up for in an excess of patience, resilience, and resourcefulness – attributes directly resulting from living a lifetime with a disability. Nonetheless, Thomas’s character, while not completely enlightened about all the nuances of this subject matter, wrote about it in an honest, non-cheesy way. I appreciated that and the fact that he at least grasped the fact that someone saying they could date a disabled person didn’t make them some kind of saint.
As stated per The Vulture, “If his shows are honest and specific about ‘topics,’ as Thomas air-quotes, it’s because the writing comes from an honest and specific understanding of how easy it is to get those topics wrong. ‘The show is always about just being lost,’ he says. ‘When somebody thinks I’m gonna know how to solve their problem, I’m like, ‘No, that’s the whole point! I don’t know.’”
It's easy to idolize someone like Thomas because he has a bravery and willingness to take risks where many others do not. Maybe it's the ADHD he was diagnosed with at age 28 that lends the bold, unfiltered manner of speaking that defines his characters and the honest but bizarre situations they find themselves in. Either way, idolizing him would go against his whole dedication to his authentic self – a simply imperfect human living in a severely imperfect world. Still, I'll continue to admire his ability to embrace diversity and all it's imperfect perfections in a truly empowering way.