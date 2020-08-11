The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hi, it’s me, again. I just have to tell you some news, I am going to be the president for the rest of my life. I am going to do what my friends Kim and Vladi are doing, they don’t have to leave, so why do I? Even if I don’t win the election in November, not that there’s a chance of that happening, hee hee. My friends have told me that they will help me, and make sure that I win. Aren’t they the best? So nice and helpful to me, they just want me to be happy. They are just the greatest of friends, you know, they are always helping me, especially with the stuff I don’t understand; and always helping me out with really good suggestions on how to do things.
Anyway, I don’t want to leave here because if I do, those nasty lawyers in New York will be after me, they are trying to get me in trouble. You know, the stuff I told you about before, with the tax stuff and those other things, you know the women who said I did something bad to them. Even if I did, they can’t prove it, especially while I am here in this big house. They can’t touch me while I’m here. So I gotta stay, and then I will be safe. You are the only one who knows everything, so I know that I am safe because you won’t ever tell anyone; especially since nobody knows about you, I can say what I am really thinking, and not get in trouble. You are so good to me, and I love the fact that you will never turn on me.
Ha ha, look at those people in New York, trying so hard, but they can never get anything, so funny. I am going to make sure that they can’t ever get me out of here, and to do that, I have to help those poor people who are sick, if I can find the thing to make them better, they will want me to stay here. They will love me forever, so that’s why I am pushing all the smart people working on the cure, you know, they call it a vaccine, I am trying to make sure they get it finished in time for the election, and the people will stop getting sick and dying, and they will want me to stay, cause I am the best president ever, and doing this will make sure everyone knows this.
I don’t really like it here, especially how boring it is here. Well, the people here are really boring, at least when I can get away and golf, then the boring people aren’t around me. I like that the best, I need to set up another time to go golfing with Lindsey or somebody else. I feel so much better when I am out of here.
Well, bye for now.
