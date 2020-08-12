The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hi DD, it’s me again. They should listen to me, I am the president because obviously I know best, go let the kids go back to school, and the parents can go back to school. If I don’t want to face trouble after November, I have to win this election; and I can’t do that if the economy is still in the toilet then. I need to get people back on my side, and if they can go back to work, then they will be happy with me again, because they will have more money.
I know we keep saying we are going to give people money to live on, I can’t believe that they think that will really happen. I have to make sure that the people who work with me, that their families are happy, you know what I mean. If they are happy, then they will work hard to get re-elected; that needs to happen, because I am the only one who can do the job right, you know that, I am the one who knows how things are supposed to go, especially if I want to stay out of jail.
Those lawyers in New York are just waiting for me to be out of this big house, and they want to put me in another one, one that is definitely not as nice as the one I am living in now. I can’t go there, they won’t be nice to me at all. Anyway, back to the kids, so what if a bunch of them are sick now from going back to school. It’s not like they will pass it to their family members, or that anything bad will happen to them. They’re kids, they will be sick for a few days, and will get better. Honestly, everyone knows that kids are like immune to that Covid thing.
It’s not like anything will happen, and we have to get the economy working, so we need to get people living like they used to, you know, normally. We can’t do that if we can’t get things back to normal. So what if some people get sick or whatever, that’s not the main thing, why can’t anyone see that I am right when I talk about getting people back to work. I keep telling everyone how much better we are doing, but they don’t believe me. That makes me so mad. I am the big boss, and they should be listening to me, not always saying I am wrong.
At least I know I can count on you to listen to me, and not say anything mean.
Love you. Bye for now.
Donny (BIG BOSS PRESIDENT, hee hee)