The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
I am so mad again, everyone is still talking about that stupid book my niece wrote. She is so mean, she told them all about me. How could she? I am not crazy, no matter what she said. So what if she has degrees, she thinks she’s so much smarter than me. As if, no one is smarter than me. I am the smartest and bestest man in the world. I am the one in charge of the country, well, okay, not really, they won’t let me do everything I want. That drives me crazy. Just because I listen to my friends, they don’t want to do what they told me. They had so many good ideas, but everyone in that boring office, and it is so boring, because I can’t do what I want whenever I want to do something.
Who do they think they are, and why do they think they can tell me anything, like, don’t they realize that I am the president? They are supposed to listen to me, not the other way around. The only good thing is that since they are there, I can blame them if something goes wrong; and since it happens so often, I am glad that I don’t get the blame for it. That’s all they are good for; especially, since that awful book came out. Everyone is reading that nasty thing, I am sure that I saw some people looking at it on those small computers they carry around.
I hate her, can you believe that she might have said that I am not as good as everyone knows I am; that I am not good at what I do, and that people don’t like me, well, that’s just stupid, because everyone just loves me. Look at all the people who always want to see me whenever I go to one of my rallies.
Well, I gotta go. I stuck away for a few minutes, just to talk to you, and I know that if I don’t go back soon, they will come looking for me, and make me go back and do work, so yuck.
Bye, buddy. Love you lots.
