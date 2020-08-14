The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
I am so upset; people aren’t listening to me about how good I am. They want me to do stuff to make things better for them. It’s always all about them, what about me? When do I get to do something for me? Why can’t I just go golfing every day, what’s wrong with that, I really like it? Every time I go, those nasty people are there taking pictures of me, well, okay, I look so good, so I can see why they want my picture, but can’t they wait till I go back to that old boring building.
I work so hard, why can’t I just have some fun, you know that, like I have to sit through all that information they keep giving me, and they seem to think that I should know what to do with it. Why do they expect me to work so hard, honestly, they act like I am in charge or something? I only wanted to become president, so that it would show everyone how good I am. The people in the big office though, but no, they actually expect me to do so much stuff, I just want to scream and throw stuff at them. I can’t do that though, cause they would say that I was bad or wrong; sometimes I wonder if I fooled up when I did this. I don’t know if I would have if I knew just how much I would have to do. It’s not fun like I thought it would, you know, like all the parties I always went to with my friends.
This is not fun anymore. I think, sometimes, that I made a mistake. Hee hee, that’s not possible, as I am perfect in every way, and everyone knows that. The ones that make fun of me are just jealous. They wish they could be just like me, but I am the bestest, the smartest, the most handsome, so they can never be me.
I have to go and speak to the nasty fake news people, the only nice one is the OANN lady, she isn’t mean to me, she always asks me easy questions that I know the answers to. The rest of them are just mean, they are asking about stuff I don’t know.
Well, bye for now. Love you.
