On Wednesday afternoon, a pair of Irish fighters, one a former two-division champion and the other a rising star took part in an international Zoom media conference call to discuss their respective upcoming bouts, which will take place from a closed-door York Hall in London. By the time American audiences caught their first true glimpse of Carl “The Jackal” Frampton on network TV, the Irish boxing superstar was already a bantamweight world champion and twenty fights into his professional career. Since that July outing in El Paso against Kiko Martinez just over five years ago, he’s seen his undefeated record leave him, yet he was still able to capture another world title in late July of 2016 by way of an impressive majority decision win over Leo Santa Cruz for the WBA featherweight championship.
He’d suffer his first career loss in the rematch six months later and he’s the first to admit that although he was able to capture the IBF and WBO titles over his next few contests, his December 2018 unanimous decision loss to Josh Warrington wasn’t his best outing and he actually considered walking away from the sport altogether. Alas, the 33 year-old resident of Belfast pushed onward with a one-sided victory over Tyler McCreary last November.
Before the planet was stopped in its tracks by the COVID-19 pandemic, Carl, 27-2, 15 KO’s, was set to challenge current WBO super featherweight champion Jamel Herring on June 13 in Las Vegas. Of course, that was scrapped and in the meantime, he’ll have to continue his course towards that bout (now tentatively slated for November of this year) with Scottish veteran Darren Traynor now standing in his way in a lightweight bout scheduled for 10 rounds.
Sharing the night’s billing in London is fellow Belfast native Michael “Mick” Conlan, who will square off with Frenchman Sofiane Takoucht, who himself challenged for world title in his most recent bout. Undefeated featherweight contender Conlan, 28, has also had to deal with the setbacks dealt to professional athletes due to the Coronavirus, yet the amiable Irishman discussed the silver lining he discovered with the time away from the ring.
“Mick”, 13-0, 7 KO’s, was the first to the podium, so to speak after Top Rank Boxing CEO Bob Arum made a few opening remarks, complete with his usual wit and charm.
The co-headlining bill featuring Frampton and Conlan will air in the United States this coming Saturday, August 15 (4PM ET/1PM PT) on ESPN.
Opening Remarks, Top Rank CEO Bob Arum: “We’re delighted about this event and that it will be shown on regular ESPN. We’ll have a vast audience on Saturday afternoon to showcase Carl and Mick, so I’m very excited. Obviously, this isn’t the way we’d like to do things, but the Coronavirus is too tough. We also have a President who has screwed everything up, so we’ll just have to keep it this way for now.”
Jamie Conlan, VP of MTK Global (and Mick’s older brother): “We’re looking forward to a great night on Saturday. I believe this his year. It’s a new and improved Mick Conlan and of course, Carl Frampton is preparing for the biggest fight of his life with Jamel Herring.”
Michael Conlan on fighting in an empty setting: “It’s exciting to do fights this way and I’ve been preparing in the gym without any music to get ready. I was ready to go to 122 pounds and this pandemic had given me a chance to refocus on my work. I can make 122 tomorrow if I want. This fight is at 126 and then after that, we’ll make the move.
For my next fight, I’ll be ready to go for a world title. When you’re boxing as an amateur, you can be fighting some of the best guys in the world but only in front of maybe seven people. I’m ready. Bob and all the guys at Top Rank have done great for me, so if it’s not a world championship and it has to be another top five name instead, then I’m fine with that.”
On taking time off due to the Coronavirus: “I can’t control that and no one can. There was no point in getting caught up in it. That didn’t bother me and I think I’m a much better human being and a happier person. This is the longest I’ve been able to spend with my family since I was 17 years old. I’ve also spent the most time with my kids since they were born. This is the most fantastic camp, to be honest. We’ve all been so chilled out with the team and it’s been great. This is the best I’ve ever felt.”
Mick’s nerves with Coronavirus testing: “I got tested yesterday and I was nervous. It came back negative. The last time I boxed was December 14 and that’s the longest time I’ve spent out of the ring as a professional. The pandemic helped me to refocus. I have a boxing gym in my garage and my father is the National Boxing Coach in Ireland.”
Conlan on Tyson Fury’s talk of Irish roots: “He has Irish descent in him but he’s an Englishman. If he wants to claim some Irish in him to get a few fans in Ireland, then I’m sure Ireland will be happy to take him.
Carl “The Jackal” Frampton on fighting for the first time as a lightweight: “It hasn’t really affected me. I’ve enjoyed this camp more than any other. I’m a little over lightweight right now, but I’ll be ready. Although I’m short in stature, I still walk around at 150 or 148 (pounds). I won’t have to sweat off the weight and this has probably been the most enjoyable fight week of my career. ”
On the cancellation of his June bout with Jamel Herring: “Over the last few years, there’s been some turmoil. I’ve had some up’s and down’s in my career and so has Jamel. The pandemic changed things, but I just have to deal with it like everybody else has. That’s still the fight that I want. We were supposed to meet June 13 and everyone still seems onboard. That is still the plan, to have that fight next.”
Bob Arum’s input on the Frampton/Herring bout: “Jamel Herring will fight against Jonathan Oquendo on September 5th and if Jamel and Carl are successful, then I have a date picked out in November for that fight. I can’t control the virus, but it’ll be in November and I don’t know whether or not it’s going to be a “bubble fight”. You can count on a Herring vs. Frampton fight in November.”
Frampton’s thoughts on ESPN’s “bubble fight” cards: “The shows have been good. Top Rank and ESPN were the first ones to come back. It’s a good quality show and I like the fact that you can hear so much of the action between the fighters and the corners so much better.”
On thoughts of retirement after losing to Josh Warrington: “After the Josh Warrington defeat, I was retired in my head. I wasn’t embarrassed but my pride was hurt. Over the Christmas period, I sat down and thought about it. I made so many mistakes and that’s why I lost and not because I’m “over the hill” or “on the slide”.
Carl’s strategy for Saturday: “If I get a chance to take this guy out in thirty seconds, then I’ll do it. I don’t need rounds at this stage in my career.”
On a possible trilogy with Leo Santa Cruz (and Leo’s October bout vs Gervonta “Tank” Davis): “I don’t see that ever happening. I know he promised it, but I think he’s full of shit. I also don’t see a way that he can beat Davis. It’s strange that it’s a world title fight at two divisions (lightweight and super featherweight). I watched him on the Deontay Wilder/Luis Ortiz (November 19, 2019) undercard. I don’t think he’s the fighter he once was and I don’t see him beating “Tank” Davis. It’s hard for me to see a winner other than “Tank”.”
Frampton’s view of WBO Super Featherweight Champion Jamel Herring: “He’s a very good fighter and he’s much better than Taylor McCreary and I outjabbed him with two broken hands. He’s a bigger guy than me but I know that he has to be killing himself to make the weight. I have good distance control and I can really use my feet. It’s a tough fight but it’s one that I think I can win. It’s one fight at a time at this stage in my career. I have to win Saturday and then if I can beat Jamel Herring, then I can look to unify another division.”
Closing remarks: "I think it will be a good performance. If I win this fight convincingly and I put on a show, then I'll be looking forward over again. My ring walk music will be great, so please give it a watch."