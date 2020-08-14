People often say the apple doesn’t fall to far from the tree, but this popular statement could not be any further from the truth when it comes to Rudy Giuliani’s daughter, Caroline Giuliani.
The former New York City Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, is best known as the personal lawyer for President Donald Trump and is very vocal in the media and on Twitter about his support for the president. If there is a Trump scandal in the media, which there often is given the climate of his presidency, the president can count on Rudy Giuliani to boast about him and shut down anyone who thinks or says otherwise, but what happens when your own daughter becomes the critical voice of Trump in the media?
This is exactly what happen to Rudy Giuliani on August 11th, when his daughter, Caroline Rose Giuliani, took to Twitter endorsing the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket. Caroline took to Twitter and tweeted the following message with a photo of herself and Kamala Harris, “An excellent day for a repost from this bleeding heart (blue heart emoji) of mine #bidenharris2020 #removetrump,” she then commented under the post with a link to the Biden, Harris’ campaign with the following message, “While there’s some momentum here, a reminder to please donate to help start turning this shit around!! It’s a matter of life or (many) death(s) at this point.” This is not the first time Caroline has been critical of the Trump presidency on Twitter and it is also not the first time she has shown her support for the Democrats, but this new tweet received tons of traction, with over 31k likes and 5.6k likes as of this writing and has received a lot of media attention, which is why I myself felt compelled as a Ringside Report Feature Writer to write on the topic.
Rudy has not commented on his daughter’s posts but has been very vocal on Twitter since August 11th regarding his disapproval of the Biden-Harris campaign and continues to endorse Trump. In several tweets he refers to Joe Biden as, “Slow Joe,” and calls Kamala Harris a “phony.”
The Trump presidency has created such a divide in politics, that it is creating division in the family home, people are often tweeting about how they have had to distance themselves from family members because of their political affiliations. We used to be able to sit down at a table and discuss our political beliefs with our family members but many of these conversations are no longer civil, for many the Trump presidency is no longer about policy and political differences but about decent morality, and the lack thereof he seems to possess. Although, it seems Caroline has been estranged from her father for some time, I think this public political family division provides a window into many American homes, one can only hope the upcoming election will bring some peace and civility back to the nation and maybe, just maybe, some families can reconcile.