“Something’s going to happen and he’s not even going to be on the ticket” [1]
Alcoholism is a serious medical disease…
I abstain as best as I can because I enjoy it, oh, so much. I’ve seen what it can do to people who don’t know when to put the brakes on, or who; when they begin, don’t stop until the bottle is empty. I’m raising my hand here. So, I know better. I come from a long line of “hollow leggers”. Those are people who can drink anybody under the table, not feel the effects of alcohol beyond a stupendous, joyful freedom. We never get ill from too much, but, when is it “TOO MUCH”?
For the answer to that, let’s turn to the Ever So Lovely, Judge Jeanine Pirro, once known for being tough on domestic abuse and abuse on the elderly. Now, very well known for being red-faced, slurring, lipstick dragging, eyes glazed like donuts, looking like something the dog dragged for miles, whilst on the air deceiving the public, potentially killing We, The Magats, who flock to “Faux Noiz” (borrowed) believing every word out of a judge’s mouth.
It is bad enough that her employers allow her to desecrate her once held position. She has been one of the “hater baiters”, putting the spin on truth with her alternative facts, repeating Trump’s “Covid hoax” nonsense which at this time, seems to have aided in the unnecessary deaths of thousands.
Jeanine was a judge for two years from ’91 to ’93. That’s it. In the short time that she worked the government circuit, she stirred up nonsense, drama and a circus act. She took 100% credit for a project she never would have been able to manifest on her own: The Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Bureau. She was also known to not play well with others.
These days, well, since March 2020, at least, there have been instances where “Triple J” has been double-stoned out of her mind LIVE. We all witnessed it. “Let’s go to the video” Check YouTube. It’s in there, like the Prego Sauce.
So, Jeanine’s latest faux pas is slurring the “something is going to happen and he’s not even going to be on the ticket” regarding our SUPERHERO, Joe Biden, who we’re determined to carry to the Presidency in November.
Why wasn’t her mic cut off? Why wasn’t there a rebuttal or explanation from the top brass? She knows she is inviting possibilities to occur over these hot dog days of summer where there’s still much tension from so much going on, it doesn’t take much to incite a riot or a Karen or a pissed off Somebody.
In August 2016, Trump mentioned a veiled threat about HRC. “If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do folks, although the second amendment people — maybe, there is” [2].
Triple J is now doing the same thing.
If ANY Democrat were to state something similar regarding #3, they’d be off the air in moments, like Tex Antoine, weather reporter for ABC in the 70’s, (who by the way, was also high as a kite, drunk as a skunk on the air) when he made a heinous comment regarding a news report involving an eight year old child’s sexual assault. They cut him loose on the spot. He didn’t even finish the next sentence. Yeeerrrrrrrrouut! “Fuggedaboutit” as “Bad” Brad my Publisher says on his shows!
It is a felony to threaten a Presidential candidate or nominee. Why is she not being reprimanded?
By reprimanded, I mean:
1. Taken off the air!
2. Made to explain herself to the F.B.I.!
3. Sent to the Betty Ford Clinic!
4. Retired!
That’s what needs to happen.
We are so sick and tired of this BIZZARO AMERICA, with the Karen’s, the Dick’s, the Neo-Nazis, The Racists, The Stupid, The Ignoramus’, The GOP, #3 and Judge Jeanine.
We don’t need any more nonsense, Jeanine. You’re very well educated. You know better. It may be time to throw out every single bottle of liquor you own. Yes, I know vodka is great for cleaning, but your type of cleaning puts a drop on the surface and the remainder in your belly, so, it has to go … and so do you.
[1] Quote by Judge Jeanine Pirro.
[2] Quote by Donald J. Trump, Aug 2016.