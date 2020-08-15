Taylor Swift took to twitter Saturday to call out Donald Trump for attempting to cheat the election. In two tweets she made the following statements, “Trump’s calculated dismantling of the USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He has chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.” She then followed up the tweet, calling out his lack of leadership, “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early.”
Donald Trump has been very vocal on twitter and in interviews about how he feels about mail in voting but in a recent interview with Fox Business Network with Host Maria Bartiromo, Donald Trump not only made it clear that he feared mail-in voter fraud but that he was deliberately making decisions that would directly impact the postal service. Trump informed Maria that the Democrats were seeking funding for the postal service and noted that without the funding the postal service would not be able to handle the mail in ballots. He suggested that if he could not make a deal with the democrats, they would not be getting the funding the postal service is in desperate need of.
Many democrats and supporters have speculated that Trump wants to prevent mail-in voting because he fears that if too many people vote, he will lose the election. Taylor Swift is brave in her convictions and is urging people to vote early and to request a ballot early to ensure they receive it, given the current state of the postal service and Trump’s unwillingness to fund the postal service unless the democrats listen to his demands. Some of his demands have included but are not limited to suggesting a delay of the election due to the pandemic, investigating voter fraud, preventing mail in ballots and more.
Do you applaud Taylor Swift for standing up to Donald Trump and urging people to vote, or are you of the opinion that celebrities should not get involved in politics?Contact the Feature Writers