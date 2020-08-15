By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
In recent times, especially this election year, it’s been common to hear accusations of lying hurled and ricocheting all around – one side is always accusing the other of it and likewise, the other side is saying the very accusation is a lie that is being used to cover the accuser’s original deception. Manipulation is rampant and fueled by so-called “misinformation” which has become a negative side effect of social media and our revered 1st amendment right to free speech. Most of the time, the truth seems starkly obvious to us, but how can we be 100% sure that we’re not the ones being manipulated? In other words, how do we know what the truth really is?
One definition of truth according to Merriam-Webster is “the property (as of a statement) of being in accord with fact or reality.” Pretty straightforward, right? A fact can be proven through evidence. What about reality though? Not quite as straightforward considering philosophers have been debating and theorizing about what “reality” is for centuries. Reality is not the same as fact because reality is, according to at least one definition by Merriam Webster, “the totality of real things and events.” The word “totality” implies “accumulation” and this definition says that that goes for not just ‘real things” but “events” as well. Clearly, we don’t all experience events in the same way. From historical events, like 9/11, to more micro events, like a family party, individual perceptions of events and how we interpret what actually happened vary significantly. Differences in the way a person perceives an event can be due to how their socioeconomic standing, race, personal relationships and a million other things shaped their previous experiences and their perceptions of experiences themselves. The reality of “events” is only as good as the record of our personal accounts of them. So, to at least some extent, truth is as subjective as reality. I know, I know, this is getting way too philosophical for typical RSR social or political commentary so what am I getting at?
About a week ago, I was browsing articles about COVID-19 and all the current news and research updates on it and came across one from Politico in which a statement of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s caught my attention. Against the grain of his ordinary, strictly medical opinion, he gave one regarding the way people should confront anti-maskers:
“You appeal to the better angels in people to try and explain to them why it’s important to do that,” Fauci said. “You don’t say, ‘you stupid idiot, why don’t you have a mask on?’ Because that’s only going to push them away.”
My first reaction to this was to think, “But it’s the anti-maskers that are flipping out, attacking people all the time for trying to be safe, not the other way around.” However, in desperation of working around the hyper-partisanship of this, and pretty much every topic of public concern, I decided to dig extra deep to try and understand how we could, more frequently and efficiently, “appeal to the better angels in people.” After all, as much as I am firm in my beliefs and outspoken on my opinions, the echo chamber effect of negative partisanship, or as Wikipedia defines it, “the tendency of some voters to form their political opinions primarily in opposition to political parties they dislike” is counterintuitive. Yes, it feels good to vent and rant sometimes and we should certainly all have likeminded people we can feel comfortable to do that with. The problem I’m exploring is, what good does it do beyond give us some short-lived, superficial relief? To truly change things and appeal to people who perceive things differently than we do, we need to try and understand their perception of reality and tap into it.
Before I go any further, I want to clarify that I do not claim correctness, moral high ground, or higher intelligence than anyone reading this because all I am doing is “thinking out loud” in digital narrative form. I’m trying to apply empathy, the way a therapist would have to apply it to a patient even if they didn’t “like” them or approve of their actions. I’m trying to come up with some method to respond to ignorance that results in some form of mutually beneficial consensus.
One of the most common ways people respond empathetically to more conservative-minded people that I can think of is to consider older individuals in our lives. We almost all have one conservative granny, or other older family member or mentor figure whose views are more traditional and, more candidly, close-minded than ours. While we may get annoyed and impatient with their behavior, we somewhat excuse it because of our understanding that they were raised in a different time, with a different subjective reality than the one we’ve experienced. Exposure to ways of life different than the status quo were far more limited during the larger proportion of their lives and their accumulated experiences do not necessarily lend themselves to understanding the sociopolitical climate of today. While I support, and have even written about my support for the ability for disenfranchised groups to call out discriminatory behavior on social media, I can understand how people who grew up with social codes that largely disregarded disenfranchised groups don’t understand why certain behaviors and terminology are no longer acceptable. Moreover, I think many people who feel “attacked” by modern day expectations react defensively and are more likely to lash back at leftist politics because they take its stance as a personal affront.
Is this forgivable? Well, that is a matter of opinion too. Perhaps there’s zero possibility of forgiveness for some, for others they may get an initial pass and have ultimate judgement placed on them after demonstration, or lack thereof, of a willingness to change given time and patience. I know people in the disability community who have, for lack of better words, had it up to here with ableist rhetoric and hate speech and will not act forgiving in the event they perceive someone exhibiting such behaviors. I’ve also met people from the disability community who, despite the exhaustion and relentless reminders to be more conscientious of the power of words and the unintended targets of ableist rhetoric, continue to gently educate those who seem receptive to learning and growing.
What about people who are not seniors or participating in ableist rhetoric, but are just plainly hateful people? Racist, xenophobic, homophobic, transphobic, hateful-ass people? We know these types make up the majority of the Trump cult and there’s simply no way to “empathize” with them, right? This is where my exploratory argument is going to get even more elusive and should certainly not be considered applicable in all cases. As I’ve mentioned, I’m wandering through my stream of consciousness and am in no way asserting that my brainstorming is scientific or valid.
Looking at a common theme in Trumpism, is the appeal to southerner, confederate, racist rhetoric, which is absolutely disgusting and in no way excusable, YET, in an attempt to “appeal to the better angels in people” lets try to comprehend how people who don’t know they’re being bigoted assholes, get to be bigoted assholes.
Much how older people whose accumulated, lived experiences don’t align with modern, leftist thinking, are people whose very educations, especially in the south, is based on false, whitewashed narratives that replace actual American history. Can we blame them for not understanding that the confederate flag has a very different meaning to someone whose American heritage is based on the enslavement of their ancestors than theirs for whom it means being fans of confederate flag donning pop-culture, like T.V. show Dukes of Hazard or American rock bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd? Could it be true, that people who have been raised in a certain context, without proper education or information just, sincerely, don’t get it? Surely, that can no longer be an excuse. The ethical arguments against public displays of the treasonous confederate flags have been widely publicized. Yet, I wonder how a person who believes they have been personally “attacked” by the modern condemnation of displaying the confederate flag, even if they claim it is simply in the spirit of southern patriotism without intentional malice toward anyone, feels about being called “a racist.”
Even if non-directly, people have this annoying habit of taking every criticism personally and reacting toward the criticism even worse than the behavior that prompted the criticism in the first place. In this specific example, one might call this “white fragility.” If it’s more uncomfortable for these people to admit a morally reprehensible behavior and end it than to continue to victimize others through the called-out behavior, do they deserve our empathy? No, they don’t. It’s pathetic for anyone to expect people to treat their wrong and harmful behavior gently because they’re too fragile to admit their fault. The question remains, however, how the hell can we end the behavior and convince people that voting for the racist in chief is bad for everyone, them included, if we do not appeal to their better angels and approach the issue through their, however fallacious, version of reality?
First off, I don’t think it’s practical or fair to expect anyone who is a direct victim of racism, or whatever the particular offense at hand is, to be the ones to take on this empathetic role. Even therapists can’t all be the type that treat rapists and other types of violent offenders – some issues are too close to home or just too far outside a person’s boundaries of objectivity. Of course, this isn’t always the case. I was watching YouTube videos of Harry Potter fans talking about their opinions of J.K. Rowling’s recent criticisms from the transgender community and came across one made by a trans woman. The woman stated, in so many words, that she didn’t think Rowling realized she was being harmful to trans people initially and that while she most definitely was being harmful, her need to preserve her reputation as a person who was good and who “helps people” caused her to react defensively against accusations of transphobia. The woman making the video consistently reiterated that Rowling’s words and behavior were absolutely inexcusable, particularly to trans woman like herself, but that she thought the harsh way in which trans people and allies initially responded to Rowling’s anti-trans comments may have caused her to shut out the voices of trans people out of defensiveness. She went on to conclude that she did not disagree with calling out harmful words and behaviors like those of Rowling’s but mused, much as I have been doing in this article, at what good it was if not done in a way that changed a person’s mindset. Like I had commented on this topic before, it’s not like Rowling’s influence or money was going to disappear in the face of such criticism as her financial standing and social influence were already well since established before this controversy. Likewise, what good does it do to yell and scream about how ignorant anti-maskers, confederate flag supporters, and other variants of Trump supporters are if they’re just going to vote for him again in November?
The polls have been mostly comforting, showing Bidens wide-margin lead, even in battleground states. Yet, the polls have failed us before and, I for one, would like to feel like I’m doing something, anything, to ensure that they don’t again this November. It would be so much easier to continue to hear the echo of my truth bounced off fellow resistors only, but I know that isn’t going to have any impact on changing the election tallies. The easiest way I can think to try to appeal to Republican voters is to share stories like those on Republican Voters Against Trump and others who have denounced Trumpian politics as being nonrepresentative of Republican politics. To take it a step further, however, I feel like I need to try to have more “civilized” debates with people who are conservative thinking when the opportunity presents itself, especially if they’re not being wildly combative to begin with. While low-key, level-headed debate seems to be becoming an ever-growing rarity, availability for it may indicate that the other party is already more open-minded and more capable of changing their stance – this is if we do our best to not let our emotions supersede our powers of persuasion. Validating someone’s feelings, even if you don’t validate how they have acted on them, can go a long way in helping them to feel less threatened by you and what you have to say.
In conclusion, it's no one's duty to try and appeal to anyone's "better angels" as Fauci put it, but it may have more effective results. How and when we can seize on opportunities to do so is still up for debate. Surely, there are plenty of people who are unreachable because they are too far gone or are too intentionally corrupt. Yet, as the evidence shows, there's been enough people in the Republican party that have switched camps to demonstrate there's potential for convincing them voting Blue is the only option for a better future. Are the one's remaining on the other side already past the point of no return, or are we just not trying hard enough?