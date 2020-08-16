The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
It’s me, again, I heard that guy Joe is going to pick his running mate this week. Isn’t that a funny saying, they are not out running, hee hee. Well, I know that apparently he is going to choose a woman for his team. Can you imagine that? He thinks that a woman could be Vice President. He’s crazy, you know, right? Him thinking that a woman could do that? I know that people will say I shouldn’t say this, but we all know that women can’t do that, you need to have a man be president or vice president. After all, we are the really smart ones, we can make the tough decisions.
Women are too weak to deal with all of that stuff, can you imagine them having to deal with pain or people being mean to them. The best thing they can do is stay home and have babies, it is what they are supposed to do; something simple and painless. It’s bad enough that I have to put up with the women on my staff, not that any of them are in any really important jobs. I made sure that all of them had men in them, so that I could be sure that I would have smart people with me, who could make me look good, not that I need it, because I am so smart and good at everything. Just look at how good I have done since I got elected.
I guess that it’s fine if they are there, but they can’t have any power. We can’t have that. Imagine if they tried to take over, the world would fall apart. They can’t handle the hard stuff, I remember hearing him say that women are the weaker sex. After hearing that, I knew that I could never let a woman be my boss or in charge of me. As if, they are supposed to do what we tell them. Some of them are just getting too bossy and thinking that they can be powerful like us men. That’s never going to happen, it’s not right, men are supposed to be the leaders, we just have to show them their proper place, and everything will be good again. They just have to learn the rules of how they behave, and it will all go back to the way it should be.
Honestly, do they really think that anyone is going to vote for a woman to be the VP here in the US? Anyway, it’s not like they have a chance of winning, because I am sure there is no way we have to worry about that, who’s going to vote against me, everyone loves me and thinks that I am doing a great job. I am, because I did everything I was taught from when I was little.
Well, I can hear them opening doors, looking for me, honestly, can’t they just leave me alone for a couple of hours, and forget about making me go back to that boring office, and do more work. That’s what they are all there for, to do the boring stuff I don’t want to do.
Bye buddy, talk to you later.
Love you,
