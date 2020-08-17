This stalemate on the relief bill from Congress is unacceptable. They have adjourned until after Labor Day with no deal completed. The pride of both sides is hurting the nation, at the very least, not helping the nation. The media portrays this dismay with the finger pointing statements from each party.
Recently, I heard the vile attack on the Democratic Senators for holding this up. I am not saying there is not fault on the Dems, but the political play to devalue the position of the Democratic stance on getting a relief bill for the people of this country, as opposed to the corporations, is deplorable. There should be no recess until this is figured out for the American people since they work for us. As Cheeto Man delivered his readiness to execute a relief bill by one of the worst read speeches ever, he still hammers the Democratic stance as what is hurting the American citizens from the effects of the "China Virus." Yes, he still calls it the "China Virus."