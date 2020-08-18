The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
It’s me, Donny, again. Oh my god, he actually did it. That guy Joe, you know, the guy that wants to take my job; he chose that woman, Kamala, to be his partner in trying to beat me. Can you believe that he chose that nasty woman, she was so mean to that guy I was trying to get put on the Supreme Court when he had to speak to all the people to get the job. I have a question, why is it Supreme Court, not like Amazing Court or Excellent Court, why did they choose that name? Is it just me, why did they call it that, was there a reason? Oh well, back to what I was telling you, she was so mean to him, she kept asking him the same question, and wouldn’t leave him alone until he answered her. I heard that she was a lawyer that made sure that if people broke the law, she made sure to try and make them go to jail for it.
Well, anyway, even though she was so mean to him, since he got put on the court, he hasn’t been nice to me, every time a case comes up, he doesn’t vote for my side. Anyhow, I just don’t like her, she is smart, has done good in her job, and now she wants to be in the White House, well, as VP for now. I know what she’s like though, she will want the big job, mine, in a few years. Can you imagine what that would be like, a woman president, she would be the boss like I am, and they would have to listen to her, and do what she said. No, that can’t ever happen, women can’t do that. She’s really smart, so I don’t like her, because smart women are always mean to me, and don’t do what I tell them to do. They think that they don’t have to listen when a man is talking, they think they are the same as us, like they are equal to men, did you ever hear anything so funny?
We have to make sure they lose, because that guy Joe sounds like he would actually listen, and then they would be working together, and she would have some say in things that happen. No way, buster. That can’t happen. Women can’t be smarter than men, or be in charge of us. It’s not right. It’s my worst fear, I keep having nightmares about women becoming stronger, smarter and more powerful than us men. It scares me so much. I can’t see being in a world where women actually have control. She’s too smart, too good at what she does, so I don’t like her, actually, I don’t like any woman who is like that, because I don’t want them to get ahead. Men are supposed to be in charge, that’s the way it’s always been, it has to stay that way.
I don’t know why I am worrying though, because I have done so good that everyone wants me to stay here in this big house, and they love me. No one wants me to not be the boss, they know that I am just so great at this, and I know they don’t want anything to change.
Well, I have got to go back to work, so bye for now. Love you.
