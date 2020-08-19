By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
When I first became active on Twitter, after the start of the pandemic, it felt like heaving a sigh of relief. I had been continually active on Facebook, constantly posting articles that had scientific backing in order to, hopefully, boost awareness about the realities of COVID-19. Being a disabled woman with not one, but two, pre-existing conditions that put me at heightened risk of COVID-19 complications, it was an important issue to me. For every article I posted, however, there were 10 misinformation memes or YouTube videos from unqualified, conspiracy theory pushing fantasists that completely neglected the facts that people really needed to be listening to.
It was so bad that I began having anxiety attacks browsing my Facebook feed, seeing all the nonsense that was spreading at a rate consistent with the rising cases of COVID-19 itself. It did not help that Trump politicized the pandemic and fueled division by denying expert opinion and blaming everyone, including his favorite foe, President Barack Obama, for the country’s demise. I couldn’t stand the rampant ignorance and Trump cult dominance on Facebook anymore, so sometime in mid-May I decided to uninstall it from my phone and refrain from using it except to occasionally check Facebook messenger messages, as I do have friends that use it as their primary form of communication because, unlike text messaging, it’s free if you have internet access.
The termination of Facebook was enough to give me some peace for a little while, but the longer I followed the news without having an outlet to share my thoughts about it, the more that began to give me anxiety as well. It’s not that I think everybody needs to know my perspective about politics and current events, but I think everyone has a unique voice and point of view and that sharing it is not just beneficial for their own mental health, but beneficial to others who have never experienced an issue from their frame of reference. Plus, I feel a certain amount of guilt about not speaking up, even if most choose to ignore my input, when the stakes are high for my fellow human beings. So when my partner started using Twitter and would share with me the goings on of the Resister movement on this social media platform, I decided I’d give it a try.
I was immediately struck by the difference from Facebook, in so far that the focus I see on Twitter is politics. The blue wave resistors embraced me quickly and a few of them helped boost my followers early on. While there’s some who frown on those who celebrate reaching follower milestones because they diminish it to participation in some kind of juvenile popularity contest, it seems common sense to me that if you use Twitter as a way of networking with individuals you hope to collaborate with to influence positive change, you’d want to get as many people as you can on your team. In short, that’s what I see the Twitter, Blue Wave Resisters as – a giant political team who are politically conscientious and concerned about the future of not just the U.S., but all people who are suffering under the leadership of Trump and other radical, alt-right, fear-mongering tyrants. We come from many different schools of thought and are an extremely diverse group of people, but we’re bound by a common passion: preventing the fascist takeover of the United States by the dictator posing as our president.
The team mentality of the Resisters makes it easy to feel a sense of belonging and accomplishment. Every poll showing Trump trailing in the polls feels like a win. We celebrate whenever we see another confessed Republican denounce the orange dipstick as their leader and vow to vote blue come November. So why is it I’ve felt so helpless lately? Why do I have this sneaking, underlying uneasiness that creeps its way into my nightmares and drives me to drink a bit more than I should? Why is it I feel like my energy is sucked away every time I log into Twitter these days, instead of experiencing the excitement and motivation I did when I originally joined Twitter?
A study cited on CBS News taught me I’m not the only one feeling this kind of fatigue, finding that 1 In 5 users are taking breaks from social media due to negativity and divisiveness. Yet, I am not sure it’s the negativity and divisiveness itself that is causing my feelings of hopelessness as much as the futility of it in accomplishing the goals we, Resistors, are supposedly trying to accomplish. Yeager, a mental health doctor from Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center stated, ”And in a world that feels chaotic and overwhelming, you can regain a sense of empowerment by taking actions like voting and getting involved with the issues you care about.” That is all good and reasonable, but I don’t think people’s ability to vote is really enough to give most of us the sense of control over our lives and futures that so many of us feel we’re lacking. Not a single Resistor I know is going to sit out the election November 3rd. We all know the importance of voting and encouraging everyone else to vote, but all of our voting is not going to change the fact that there are still brainwashed Trumpians we can’t seem to reach who are going to vote for him, despite limitless demonstrations of incompetence and indifference for the well-being of the American people. Even being involved and active in the work of organizations I support has not given me the sense of fulfillment that I’m craving.
The thing about the pronounced negative partisanship on social media that does get to me is the fact that it’s not constructive to influencing people who we need on our side to join it. Take the BLM movement, for instance. I 100% support the movement and even some of its more ambitious objectives, like defunding the police, I’ve even written a couple of articles explaining why I support it using logic-based arguments. However, if my mom’s friend whose son is a cop sees a news article that shows protestors holding up signs that say, “Save a life. Kill a cop,” I think the result is going to push her into the opposite direction of empathizing with protestors.
Now, before you get all angry that I said something that could be conceived as critical of the protests or the BLM movement in general, please understand that I know that the vast majority of protests are non-violent and that media portrayals of the protests from right-aligned publications manipulate the representation of them to fit their narratives. What I’m trying to demonstrate with this example, however, is that alienating and villainizing could-be Resisters in a fit of rage is not advantageous to our cause. Talking about systemic racism and how it negatively impacts cop culture and perpetuates harmful policies, such as qualified immunity, should be done in a constructive way based on logic and factual data. It’s fine that people are mad, and we all should be. There’s no excuse for the racial genocide that a deeply flawed criminal justice system has upheld, but when it comes to persuading people who are close to an issue to consider the harm, not just to the victims, but to the reputations of the institutions who perpetrate it, then being as objective and non-combative as possible is key. If there is such a thing as “good cops” then we need to appeal to their desire to be recognized as such by getting them to understand and agree that their needs to be an overhauling of the institution that they represent. Much as we’d like to think we don’t need their vote and support we most definitely do. Imagine if cops overwhelmingly joined the BLM movement out of a realization that they need it every bit as much as Black people to do to restore the institution’s reputation and the assumption of its good will? Imagine if Black cops could feel like their voices were being represented in the middle of this war of which they’re caught in the middle? I bet most of them would agree that they didn’t sign up to become a cop to kill or cause harm to other Black people but that drastic change needs to be made in order to ensure they aren’t associated with a system that, overwhelmingly, does.
The team sport-like political attacks on social media are comforting, but only to an extent. I understand the rage. I am enraged that anti-maskers even exist when I’m in position where I can’t even go back to work for the job I was supposed to be doing because we, as a country, failed to get this virus under control. I’m enraged that people with disabilities and people in nursing homes are dying in droves. Yet, I know that the echo chamber shouting, name-calling, emotion-based raging I see on social media isn’t really helping people who are teetering on the edge feel better about crossing over to the blue side. Tactics that might be more effective on persuading someone to wear a mask, rather than screaming about what an idiot they are, for instance could include explaining that despite conflicting, confusing messages about the effectiveness of masks, Republican Herman Cain, a staunch Trump supporter and anti-masker, died of the disease, most likely contracting it at Trump’s Tulsa rally; and that while it’s understandable to not want to believe such a horrible disease could be as real as the doctors say it is, the pandemic really doesn’t care about political orientation and will take advantage of non-believers every chance it gets. I say “might” because it seems increasingly impossible to have a civilized discussion with someone about this matter the worse the pandemic gets, and the more defensive people become over their original decisions regarding it. Still, even if they don’t publicly agree that they made a mistake, having a less combative, more informative tone could make the difference on what they secretly mark on their ballot come November. One thing is for certain though, joining in the social media pumped vitriol may feel good when our frustration is brimming, but it isn’t going to do anything to change the outcome of the election.
We all know we need to vote blue like our lives depend on it. There are people on the other side who probably know it deep down too and are sitting on the fence but are too self-justifying and sensitive to be ready to admit it. As self-patronizing as it may feel to try and communicate with them in a way that won't hurt their feelings, I think that's what we need to be really making a final push to do in these last couple of months before November 3rd. It's hard work, but it's what the Resistance needs.