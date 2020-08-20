Robert Trump passed away on August 15th, 2020. He was the younger brother of Donald J. Trump, and the only surviving brother up to the point of his passing. According to public comments made by Trump, “He was not only my brother, he was my best friend.”
Sources state that Trump flew to see Robert the afternoon of the 14th at New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. Clearly, Trump had very crucial business to attend to and was pried away from his brother’s death bed….to go play golf. On the 15th, Trump bolted off to Bedminster, his golf course, in New Jersey. Him and his pal, Jay Feely had an “epic day” according to Feely, A former NFL field goal kicker, NOT Mean Joe Greene, NOT John Elway, a kicker. They talked about family, while knocking their balls around together. Trump even posed for some photos with Mr. Feely, grinning from ear to ear. The excitement on his face almost frightful, with veins ready to erupt out of his neck at any given moment.
I am certain many of you have suffered the loss of a sibling. The loss can be immense. You feel as if you are losing a part of yourself, a piece of your own childhood memories. If the relationship was a good one, you mourn over what will no longer be. If there was a disconnect, you reflect on how you wish you could have had time to do things differently. According to Donald, things were great, they were best friends. Where is his sense of loss? We all grieve differently, but in the case of a sudden death, when you are unprepared, not grieving seems unnatural. There is not time for golf the day of. I know, because I lost my own sister suddenly two years ago and sometimes the pain is still too difficult to bare.
My sister Ellen passed away at the age of 54. She had minor surgery on her ankle and died of sepsis 14 days later. I spent hours visiting her the evening before she died and never knew anything was wrong. On February 18th, 2018 I went to visit her again at 1PM and found her unresponsive. She was gone at 3:30AM February 19th, 2019. I stayed at the hospital while they tried to save her life. I have never felt more panicked and helpless in my entire life. I could not eat, drink or drive. I could barely function well enough to call other family members. Yet Donnie boy could golf? I mourned her loss for 18 months after. A piece of my heart is gone. Besides my husband, she was my best friend. There were days I couldn’t drag myself out of the bed and wouldn’t want to even if it were set ablaze.
His actions are not normal. His reactions are not normal. There is something inherently wrong with him. Connection to family is one of the most difficult bonds to break and at a time while his brother was taking his last breaths this deeply disturbed excuse for the person in charge of a country was out playing, hamming it up for the cameras, on a golf course he would never be allowed to join with his slovenly appearance.
My sister had a great sense of humor, so in her honor I tried to write a funny obit. Please enjoy.Contact the Feature Writers