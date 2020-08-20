The onion-skinned POTUS called for a boycott on the Goodyear Company Wednesday amidst his failure to understand business protocol.
During my 20+ years tenured with some of the biggest names in the corporate finance world; whether my office was on Wall Street, the World Trade Center or Midtown, there were a few things that were naturally known not to be discussed at work. Amongst these are finances; paychecks; personal issues; sex, religion and of course, politics. “That’s the way I always heard it should be”, to quote Carly Simon.
I don’t know if they’re back at work yet, but I’ll wager you a monkey, if you were to venture over to the stock exchange in Manhattan, NY at 7:30 a.m., unless they’re delivery people, you will not see baseball caps or casual wear with political slogans being worn by alligator topped and stiletto heeled professionals. You might see sports team logos on casual Fridays or rainy days, but that’s it, pal.
“Slump” knows better. He wouldn’t allow any of his employees to be strutting into 40 Wall with “Biden’s Better” caps, either.
In his tweet rant Wednesday, “Clown” stated: “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!).”
To answer for the Crumb -In – Chief regarding Goodyear’s protocol barring political slogans like “MAGA”, on hats and active wear from being worn in the workplace, “She Who Shall But be Named”, The Current Liar in Press, who I fondly refer to as: “Bimbo Barbie”, attempted an alternate fact on the decision, stating that MAGA is synonymous with “Blue Lives Matter”.
Um, yeah. That’s not what the hat says, Love, and unless you’re sharing whatever you’re having to get us into the mood of not caring what you’re spinning, don’t try to gaslight us. We’re having a hard time trying not to explode from the frustration of the ridiculousness, as it is.
This is Classic Trumpian Tomfoolery.
The difference between MAGA, KAG, BIDEN2020 Vs Black, Blue, All, LGBTQ, Animal lives matter, Breast Cancer Awareness, etc. slogans are the politics, pure, plain and simple.
Sneeze in the wrong direction and “Monkey King” will boycott your Corporation. It doesn’t take much for this mentally incompetent waste of our time to throw a toddler tantrum, bleeting like a lamb over potentially lost advertising for himself.
He’s done this throughout his career, whenever it suits his erratic behavior. Check it out:
In 2011, he was in everyone’s business.
In Italy, a crime of passion seems to have occurred resulting in two Americans serving a four year sentence and one person deceased.
“Big Shot” tweeted: “Boycott Italy if (name and name) are not released.”
I’m not stating the names of the two incarcerated for murder given; four weeks later, the two were found not guilty and sent home. In light of that, I’ll refrain from potentially reopening wounds for the victim’s kin. May she forever fly free. I hope justice prevailed.
In 2013, Everybody boycotted Rolling Stone Magazine for placing the Boston Marathon Bomber on the cover reserved for the kings and queens of Rock and Roll. W.T.F.?
“Fool” wasn’t one to be left behind. One of his descendants most likely saw it trending and jumped on that opportunity. Finally, a chance to look sane in the eyes of the world. I’m consciously not writing in the accused’s name cuz, yeah, fuk’m. We’ll call him Stupid, oh, wait, that’s Eric, sorry. Well, no matter. You get the gist.
2013 also began the feud between Bill Maher and “Clown” when Bill; in response to “Clown’s” birther nonsense regarding President Obama, offered to donate 5 million to charity if “Clownie” could produce a birth certificate proving he wasn’t ‘the spawn of his mother having sex with an orangutan”.
Booya! How you like me now?
“Coo-Coo Clown” was not amused. He rage-tweeted:
“Everyone should cancel HBO until they fire low life dummy Bill Maher. Get going now and feel good about yourself”
What? In 2013, America was 9/10ths into the Louisiana Hot Sauce Show known as HBO’s True Blood. No one was canceling squat.
In 2014, Mexico arrested a U.S. Marine after finding firearms in his vehicle. He did something wrong, served his time, 7 months and was sent home.
“Huffy Tuffy” Tweeted: “Boycott Mexico until they release our Marine. With all the money they get from the U.S., that should be an easy one.”
No one cared. Everyone vacationed in Mexico anyway.
In June 2015, Macy’s ended their relationship with “Coo-Coo”, refusing to sell his clothing line when he referred to the Mexican people as rapists during the speech in which he announced his presidential campaign.
I happened to be watching and caught that. That’s all I needed to hear. If I want supernatural, I’ll tune into the TV show with the two hunkasauruses, thank you. The last thing I anticipated was ever seeing “Jim Crow 2.0” rise as far as he did, but, we now know he had a little help from his creditors. Destroy America or we destroy you, Comrade. Oh, sure! Of course, no problem. They’re so mean to me and you’re so nice. Can I feel your muscles again?
I can only speculate. We’ll all know soon enough. Truth always rises to the top, friends. Of that, you can be sure.
It took only four months, from June when he first tweeted out his boycott demand, until November, to destroy Macy’s. He is so impulsive that he’d forgotten; in his rabid Twitter feeding frenzy, that his beloved Ivanka’s clothing line (made by children in China and poorer countries for twenty five cents each) was also on sale at Macy’s. He demolished his daughter’s brand at the same time.
Haha. Yeah, I had to go there. I’d stick my tongue out too, if it weren’t déclassé.
This is what he tweeted out on November 12th, 2015: “Macy’s was very disloyal to because of my strong stance on illegal immigration. Their stock has crashed.” Indeed, it surely had. Sad.
What a spin, eh? No, they pulled your garbage because of your racist rhetoric, “Dillweed”.
Do you KNOW how many Mexican and Latino’s there are responsible for manufacturing clothing? If they all called it quits, the economy would topple. Macy’s wasn’t taking that chance. They may have lost the battle, but they’ve got our respect for standing on the right side of history.
So, when you’re shopping online, please remember, they took a pretty big hit to be on the right side of history and THAT says a lot. Shop Macy’s.
That same year, Univision also told “Chump” where to get off at the same time for the exact same reason. In the beginning of his campaign, “Dufus” greeted America. The next words out of his mouth were filled with vitriol, hatred, racism, fascism. “The Racist Whisperer” didn’t mince words. He came out with this:
“When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists and some, I assume, are good people.”
They didn’t even merit the “very fine people” that the neo-nazi’s received.
Univision, in response stopped airing the beauty pageants “Troll”, partial owner then, used to ogle, grope, molest and rape beautiful women in, or so it’s been said.
“Troll’s” tweet for Univision went like this: “Anyone who wants strong borders and good trade deals for the U.S. should boycott @univision”, to which the Latinos all threw their heads back and laughed for a very long time. Get the tequila, Honey.
They don’t need your stinkin’ trade deals.
In March 2016, Meghan Kelly, eventually receiving the boot up her tuckus, began her war with the “Window Licker” when she asked “#3” about his derogatory comments on women during the presidential debate. Ooh, you know he was not liking that. It’s got to be a.o.k. that he demeans, bullies, rapes. One mustn’t mention his soiled trousers or urine showers.
“This disgusting individual told CNN: “Blood was coming out of her eyes. Blood was coming out of her whatever”. If THAT doesn’t sound like an acid trip, meet JoJo at the corner of cocaine and meth and get yourself some. I promise, it’ll take that and more to understand the ramblings of the few, the gross, the trumpanzees.
In 2017, Oreos were not spared. When Nabisco’s parent company, Mondelez International, announced they were moving to Mexico (his very favorite), “Cooky Criminal” said he would not be eating any more Oreos. He said the move would cost 2,000 jobs. It was 600, really. By this time, his cult was on a rampage, screaming: “no more oreos” at the rallies. Yeah, he wasn’t eating anymore.
Does anyone believe that? Nah, Me neither.
Two years ago, August 2018, Harley Davidson earned the ire of the “Crook in Chief”, when they sought to protect themselves from his steel trade war. Harley Davidson Corporation announced then that they were moving their factories abroad. They would stand to lose 100 million annually from the steel tariffs imposed by the “Clown Administration”, five months prior. Even after backing down (after his request for them to remain in the U.S. at one of his rallies); given he never alerted his cult base that HD had agreed to remain in the United States, the company lost 13% in merely two months.
Apple was boycotted on a quid pro quo. Give us the rights to have authorities unlock the phone of this Islamic terrorist group in California or else. His actual tweet was: “Boycott all Apple Products until such time as Apple gives cellphone information to authorities regarding Islamic Terrorist Group from Cal”. A magistrate ordered Apple to do so.
Apple CEO, Tim Cook, beside himself, said that the demand was “chilling” and that it would “undermine the very freedoms and liberty our government is meant to protect”.
Yep, you’re correct, Timmy, Where’s Lassie when you need her?
CNN, which I’ve heard MAGAS nicknamed the “Clinton News Network, earned its boycott for reporting the truth which; when heard outside the stadiums of MAGA rallies, will most likely have anyone with ¼ of a brain, turn twice and think: “Wait! What? He said, what? Did I lose my mind? What was I thinking? He’s nuckin’ futs!”
His tweet regarding CNN was: “I believe that if people stopped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes @CNN, which is dying in ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, fake news! Why wouldn’t they act. When the world watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of the USA. Sad!”
COME ON, NOW? MAN UP! REALLY.
Did you EVER? Can you imagine President Kennedy bitching about looking badly when he was fighting for civil rights as a moral cause which all People need to contribute and was “as clear as the constitution” for all Americans? No, of course not. Professionals know how to comport themselves, unlike this Chimpanzee.
“Chatter! What’s the matter with you?”
Luckily, Vice President Biden called him out over his newest Boycott Ploy with GoodYear stating:
“President Trump doesn’t have a clue about the dignity and worth that comes with good-paying union jobs at places like Goodyear”, the Vice President said. “Those workers and their jobs aren’t a source of pride, just collateral damage in yet another one of his political attacks. He keeps taking his eyes off the ball, getting distracted by petty political grievances instead of doing his job and stopping the virus.”
Anyone would agree with the Vice President. Of course! So, why is this “Wimpy, I’ll pay you Tuesday for a hamberder today” looking M.F. wasting energy attempting to destroy yet another American Institution during a pandemic when his job is literally to protect us from people like himself?
America is barely working right now with 18% unemployed.
“Chunky” needs to mess with those that are fortunate enough to be capable of providing for their families during a pandemic because their Corporate Office reminded people that political wear is off limits for the betterment of all?
I sure would prefer to be working, gigging, touring, visiting family, going on vacation to wherever I want to go in the world. A few months ago, I couldn’t even drive 175 miles to visit my hometown, N.Y.C. at the time, Americans are quarantined from traveling anywhere in the world right now. They love us so much.
In my ever so humble opinion; and something tells me you’d gleefully agree, it would be outstanding if the tables were turned and the entire world were to boycott “Chump”.
In the meantime, I can literally see Magas being stupid enough to slice their own Goodyear tires to own the libs.
That’s where we are, folks.
75 days till we send Clown to jail.
75 more days to go.
Once it’s here, well vote, we’ll cheer.
78 days till Joe’s in the clear.
I’ll be here all week. Thank you very much.Contact the Feature Writers