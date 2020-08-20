I have noticed a growing trend lately. Everytime I go to the gas station or grocery store, I get heckled for wearing my mask. I hear things like: “They say wear a mask and people just do it!” That is a statement I do not understand. Yes, medical professionals all over the globe have said wearing a mask reduces the spread of the COVID-19 virus. So, I do. I also hear the occasional redneck say “Baaaaa.” As if I am a sheep because I wear my mask. However, when I heard the word ‘pandemic’ I immediately started my research. That’s just who I am. I am a little bit like that robot in the 80’s movie “Short Circuit” Need more input.
So, I watched every documentary I could find about the bubonic plague, the black death (2 separate plagues, most people don’t know that) and the Spanish Flu. I also watched a couple of fiction movies that speculated on what an outbreak might look like. After having read and watched everything I could, I decided, independently from my political party, to wear a mask. I also decided very early on that I would not go anywhere that was not absolutely essential. The “gentlemen” who are fond of “baah-ing” at me heard something on Fox “News” and decided to throw everything we have learned throughout history and everything we have learned through modern medicine out the window. Which of us is a sheep in that scenario?
Frankly, I wouldn’t care what my political party had said about wearing a mask. You see, I live with my husband who has a terminal illness. He is doing well and we are keeping him stable, but if he were to contract the Coronavirus, it would undoubtedly kill him in a lonely and painful way. I cannot stand the idea of that happening to him so I wear my mask and take hand sanitizer everywhere I go. I also practice social distancing. I decided that I prefer about 10 feet between myself and another person. It’s actually become second nature and feels quite natural to do so now. In addition to my husband being ill, I have two strikes against me. I have highly reactive asthma and I am hypoglycemic. Both underlying conditions are said to complicate symptoms and reduce positive outcomes.
My two sisters are my best friends. One I bought a duplex with and the other lives less than a mile away. My eldest sister has high blood pressure and she is 60 years old. My middle sister has COPD. Our father is in his 80’s. Nearly everyone in my life has risk factors. That is why I wear my mask. That is why I am social distancing. That is why I wash my hands multiple times a day. It is why I follow the advice of experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci.
My mask is not a political statement. It is a reflection of my compassion. Not only for my own loved ones but for yours. I wear my mask because If I do get COVID-19, I don’t want to be spreading my germs all over the things you buy and take home to your family. My mask is a reflection of my respect. Respect for all of the medical personnel who are putting their lives on hold and health at risk to care for those who have contracted the virus. My mask is a symbol of my intelligence. It says that I know when to concede to the experts. It says I do my research. It also says I like Nightmare Before Christmas because that is the design on my mask.
I want to make one last point about wearing a mask. If we do come together as a nation and just wear the darn mask, we can beat this disease back and save lives while scientists around the world work tirelessly to find a vaccine. Then we can begin to rebuild our economy. The longer the virus runs rampant through our country, the worse the economy will get and the harder it will be to recover.
So, let’s mask up! It won’t be forever and it really isn’t that much to ask…
