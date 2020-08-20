Exclusive Interview by Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
Democrat Rob Anderson is running for Congress this November to unseat Republican Clay Higgins in Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District. Higgins, who the Southern Poverty Law Center named one of nine members of Congress that “traffic in hate and extremism,” has attracted a lot of negative attention from Louisiana’s Democratic Party who find his rhetoric non-representative of Louisiana. In fact, Anderson is only one of three rivals challenging Higgins in the 2020 election. After losing to Higgins in 2018, Anderson faces the competition of Democrat, Braylon Harris and Libertarian, Brandon LeLeux in the race against Higgins. Higgins, accused of police brutality during his former short tenure as an officer of the law and an outspoken anti-masker that claims they are “bacteria traps” is, of course, an avid Trump supporter.
Anderson, on the other hand, has lived all over the U.S., has owned his own business as well as proudly worked in blue-collar positions, and has even dabbled in the arts. He seems to have everything going for him that Higgins lacks. Ringside Report is honored to interview Rob Anderson, who is fighting the good fight for a better future for the people of Acadiana and the U.S.
Ladies and Gentlemen, meet Rob Anderson…