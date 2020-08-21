By Ashley Joanisse
Former Full House Actress Lori Loughlin has been sentenced to 2 months in prison for her participation in the college admissions scandal. According to the US Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, Lori was sentenced to 2 months in prison, 2 years of supervised release and during which time she must complete 100 hours of community service and must pay a fine of $150,000 while Lori’s husband Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to 5 months in prison, 2 years of supervised release during which time he must complete 250 hours of community service and is ordered to pay a fine of $250,000.
The College Admissions Scandal has been the front page of many headlines since 2019. As documented by the New York Times, On March 14th, 2019, Federal prosecutors charged 50 people in what has been referred to the "largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice." Many of the people charged in the scandal were high-profile celebrities. When Lori and Mossimo were first charged they both pleaded not guilty but have since changed their pleas. According to the US Attorney's Office District of Massachusetts press release, on August 20th, Loughlin agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and her husband agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit write and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. Now that both Lori and her Husband Mossimo have been sentenced, do you think their sentencing is fair? Do you think they got off easy?