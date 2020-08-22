The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, DD, it’s me again. I just don’t get why people can’t see why the schools need to be open. Like I keep saying, and my friends agree with me, it’s not like that many kids are going to get sick, or if they do, it won’t be bad, cause it’s not like they are going to pass it on to their families. Okay, yeah, there might be a tiny little amount of kids that might die, but like I said before, it is what it is. If they are going to die, what can I do about it? It’s such a tiny number, why are people even talking about it. According to Birxie, it’s like 1/10 of 1% of the kids that might die. That’s so small, like what will it be, like a few kids, right, after all, there can’t be that many kids who will get sick, cause they are immune to it, kids can’t really get sick with it.
I don’t know why people are being such scaredy cats. Just send the kids back to school, and go back to work, and then when people start making money again, they will be happy and will help me stay the president. I can’t lose to those awful mean people, like that nasty woman Kamala, and Sleepy Joe. They could never do the job the way I have since I won that time. They think that they can do better than me, as if. I know that I am doing a good job, because those boring people in the boring office are always telling me so, and why would they lie to me, they really like me. Well, who wouldn’t, right?
There is no one else like me, they keep telling me I am one of a kind, that’s good, so, they must want to keep doing the job, hee hee. Well, when I am not talking to my friends or going golfing, cause being there is so hard, so they know that I need a break before I do or say what I think. They don’t like it when I do that, I don’t know why, because I always say the right thing, because I am so smart, and I run things so good, just look at all my companies.
Well, I guess I better get back, because, I swear they have these guys who are always watching me, and they will tell them where I am, they never leave me alone, even when I want them to, so I can talk to my special friends.
Bye for now,
Love you.
