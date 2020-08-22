It’s August 22, 2020. The past few months have been like preparing for battle. We have had our constant fights over the past 4 years, let alone the magnitude of the nuclear-like similarities of destruction caused from the intrinsic national battle with the COVID pandemic.
Our country has never seen the war zone we are currently in at this time. And before all of you jump on me and start picking scenarios that are of another pandemic or specific war, I must submit that the outlook of our future as a country is in the most critical point in time right now. The war to save our country, maybe not with vaccines, guns or bombs, but from the tyrannical ruling of Cheeto Man that has caused us down this grave path to begin with.
While the future begins every second, the next critical benchmark is indeed November 3rd for the future to begin. That is the date of the election that carries not only the President on the ticket, but many combating Senate seats. As a side note, November 3rd could extend a little farther with pending election result concerns.
While the battle has had some smaller fights throughout, the official acceptance of Joe Biden to run as President on the Democratic ticket officially commences the battle. I am bias towards the desire of victory of Joe Biden, but this war is not going to be easy. In fact, I feel like there is an uphill battle that those of us who are riding the #Bluewave may not want to see.
It does not matter what we believe anymore. The country is too far divided with a wedge of hate on the ideologic spectrum politically. We are beyond hot button issues like abortion or war as some sort of platform that divides us. We are facing a battle built strictly on emotion and pulling at the heart strings using fear and paranoia that we would lose our identity as a free nation. That wedge of hate has two options as we move towards November 3rd; it can keep us bridged almost like 2 different nations of people or it can become a bridge and we can all get on the same page. The latter seems more logical and seems to be more of what is wanted and needed by a popular majority, but this desire from the fear and paranoia to stop progression is a far more difficult barrier than anyone could reasonably anticipate.
The fears of progression have taken a self-induced stereotype to those opposed almost like that of “Captain America.” Anything Captain America fears and fights against is un-American and a threat to peril our nation. The alter stereotype makes those of a more open mind and forward-thinking individual appear to look like “Captain Communism.” While I totally made up that imaginary villainous perception, the reality of how the right and GOP/MAGA supporters see our resistance to Trump’s re-election.
The fact of the matter is Trump is running on a unique platform. His idea to “Keep America Great,” when in fact his time in office has set us as a country on the path to hell, is interesting. The destruction we have all witnessed in this past year alone will many anyone ponder the “Great” we are trying to hold on to. The outlook of the economy in the near future is grim. This pandemic has reshaped the employment landscape in dramatic fashion to where the norm is going to most likely maintain a work from home environment. Corporate real estate is going to plummet. Brick and Mortar stores either need to get into an e-commerce business concept or up their game to be dominant in e-commerce. This will ultimately lead to more displacement of jobs.
Furthermore, this platform is seemingly delaying resolution to the dismay in the country.
His platform is continuing to run on the idea that he can fix what is wrong here in the country. If he has these answers, plans and capability of action, do not wait. Fix it. Be the hero. We cannot afford a wait and see approach in this literal life or death situation many are in. His inability to perform to expectation in the role to lead our country has cost millions of American citizens their jobs, their financial security, their health and in many cases, their life.
Biden has had multiple years to identify the problems to capitalize on with regards to Trump. The biggest problem to try and mend is the previously mentioned bridging of the gap between the citizens of this country. We are mistaking if any of us think the only job Biden would have to do is try and reverse the destruction Trump has caused. While that is a HUGE need for the undertaking, the focus on mending the country from re-uniting us has to be the key to getting us back to where we need to be. Frankly, if Trump was capable of accomplishing that, it would be the best thing he could do as well, however, he has demonstrated time and time again he has no desire to appease anyone other than people connected to his interests. If Biden can start to get the buy in from those who have their heads in the sand by just showing positive results with handling the pandemic, the economy, or jobs, we can begin to mend.
This is already proving to have similarities of the 1980 Reagan election. The Reagan Democrats are what we see now in the Biden Republicans. The use of education and doing what is right beyond the party is becoming apparent. Is the enemy Trump? Yes. Is the enemy something far greater in the long run? Yes. Hopefully, Biden has read the Art of War since he will have to be ready for all aces up Trump’s sleeve. Furthermore, in a Patton-esk fashion, maybe he read “The Art of the Deal,” and can use Trump’s book against him as Patton did Rommel. Even though this is about the level of failure where Trump usually files for bankruptcy, we absolutely cannot count the con man out without a strong battle. Fair or not. While it does seem Biden’s to lose, we can truly expect Trump to pull out all the stops to combat the surging #Bluewave.
