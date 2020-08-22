SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Derrick “Smoke” Gainer a happy 48th birthday today.
SJC Boxing and Ringside Report wishes retired boxing champion Derrick “Smoke” Gainer a happy 48th birthday today.
Comments are closed.
I truly miss the beloved Civil Rights Icon Congressman John Lewis! But as many of you are, I’ll also be getting in some “Good Trouble” between now & Nov 3rd!
@BlueR00n 👉
@RobAnderson2018 @CripCamper2020 @BayouGal50 Fantastic! Ask him did he ever pull into GITMO with his ship?
I did a tour of duty there from Jan 95-Jan 96.....
@BadBradRSR @CripCamper2020 @BayouGal50 He is. I’ll be talking to him tomorrow (to talk about the Mark Hamill event, he’ll be thrilled, and it will swing him to Biden), and I’ll pass along your good wishes, sir.
Thank you.
@FaithCampbellJ1 @BadBradRSR @stucam7771 @Helenhs @VoteTheRedOut Followed all and Retweeted .
Thank you Faith.
Much love y'all 🌊💙