While disability rights and social commentary tend to be a major theme in my writing, I feel like lately there’s always a Trump-era impending doom threat stealing the national spotlight. You would think the fact that over 40% of Covid-19 deaths being linked to long-term care facilities in the U.S. would get more buzz, but since it’s been put on the back burner, I’m going to take this opportunity to highlight how nursing homes killing countless Americans is a crisis worth noting. Not only are nursing homes a death sentence for most now, they have been long before Covid-19 came about.
I know it sounds over-the-top. Nursing homes are supposed to be associated with professional care, loving staff, and the safety and protection of their residents. Does this ideal match the reality though? While most Americans will acknowledge they’ve heard of at least a few nursing home horror stories, I think the easier, more comfortable narrative is that these are rare cases that only happen in the most impoverished, “bad” facilities. Yet, as of 2019, statistics indicated that nearly a quarter, about 24%, of Americans die each year in a nursing home. Another study published in 2018 by peer reviewed science journal, PLoS One, revealed that the median survival in nursing homes was a mere 2.2 years and almost a third, about 31.8%, of the nursing home population dies per year. Other studies that account for the higher mortality rates of older residents have shown that moving to a long-term care facility can reduce life expectancy, from the time of the move, by as much as 50 percent.
This is startling considering that not all nursing home residents are even that old in age. A U.S. News article from October 2019 revealed that while the largest percentage of nursing home residents were between the ages of 85 and 94, 16.5 percent were between 65 and 74 years of age, and 15.5 percent were under the age of 65.
This variance in age distribution makes you wonder how much the psychological effects of living in an institutional environment affects a person’s life expectancy. An article from the Compassionate Care Connection website reports “What has been observed by daily experience throughout the entire long term care industry, and supported by numerous studies, is that individuals living in institutional care (regardless of age) will have significantly shorter life expectancies than their contemporaries living independently.” The article contends that this has to do not only with tangible factors, like exposure to communicable disease, but intangible factors such as “the will to live.” Not only is moving from one’s home into an institutional setting incredibly disruptive to a person’s patterns of social engagement, according to the National Association of Nursing Home Attorneys, NANHA, “elderly abuse is extremely common, especially in nursing homes.” The NANHA fact sheet concedes that while the types of elderly abuse occurring in nursing homes range from psychological to physical and sexual, the most common problem in nursing homes is inadequate staffing and an inability to provide proper, personalized care – in other words, neglect.
Brace yourself, because this next part may be shocking: 90% of US nursing homes have staffing levels too low for adequate care and while the nurse’s aids to patients ratio is 1:15, it can, and often does, go as high as 30 patients per nurse’s aid. Obviously, you cannot scale-up care this way because people aren’t like parts on an assembly line. Care is a deeply personal and individualized product. It isn’t that the vast majority of nursing aides and other nursing home staff don’t care about their residents and want the best for them, they just simply don’t have the time or manpower to give them the individualized care they need.
Here’s where it gets personal for me. I am in the category of people who if I did not receive a type of support called “home and community-based services” or HCBS, I would be at risk for nursing home placement. I’m not able to physically meet my day-to-day needs without assistance with tasks such as showering, dressing, transferring in and out of my wheelchair, and so forth. Therefore, I’ve lived most of my life in fear of losing my HCBS benefits and having to live in a nursing home, even though I’m not yet 40 years old.
Why would I lose HCBS benefits? Well, for one, Republican leadership. That may seem oversimplified, but the fact remains, every time a Republican holds the office of the presidency there is a major push to slash Medicaid, the funding for which pays for HCBS for people like me. As it is, most people who rely on HCBS do not get enough to cover the amount of care they need due to underfunding by states. Most, myself included, partially depend on unpaid caregivers, like family members, to have their needs met. States used to spend much more of long-term support services funding (or LTSS funding) on nursing home care than they did on HCBS, and although the amount of state spending on HCBS has increased in recent years, almost as much is still spent on nursing home care as is on HCBS, despite the many studies indicating a higher quality of life for those who are able to live in their own homes vs. long-term care facilities. Additionally, even though all states receive federal funding for long-term support services, or LTSS, state plan benefits require nursing home coverage, while most HCBS are only optional. There are states I would not even be able to live in because they choose not to use funds for HCBS, but only on costly and inadequate nursing home and long-term care facilities.
What’s most disturbing to me about the Republican push to forever seek budget cuts on social service expenditures like Medicaid and Medicare, is that nursing homes are just another form of corporate socialism, otherwise known as corporate welfare. Much like Walmart was built on the backs of workers who had to collect so-called “welfare” benefits to stay afloat due to inadequate pay and employment benefits, 70% of US nursing homes are owned by private, for-profit companies that rely almost entirely on public funding through Medicaid, or Medicare.
Think about that. Republicans demand slashing Medicaid and Medicare benefits in the name of lowering your taxes, only to force people like myself, who could otherwise live at home with the assistance of HCBS, into nursing homes, which require every bit of, if not more, of tax payer dollars to keep afloat.
With Covid-19 ravaging nursing homes now, like in Connecticut where, as of May, 90% of coronavirus fatalities occurred, perhaps its time the larger public took notice of their epic failure to be “care” facilities. Disability activists do not even like to use the term “nursing home” but prefer “nursing facility” to emphasize the fact that these institutional settings are a far cry away from the word “home” and the comfort and familiarity that the word embodies. One such disability activism group, ADAPT, has been trying to drive this point home for many years, popularizing the chant, “OUR homes, NOT nursing homes.”
I could also add that I have firsthand experience of what nursing homes are like. Not living in one but working in a volunteer/intern capacity in one. It’s not an over exaggeration. The misery within those walls was palpable. In conducting BIMS, short for “brief interview of mental status,” I found that the residents mostly viewed death as an escape from their existence. Many complained that they rarely got a shower, had to wait hours in excruciating pain for an aide to come to administer meds, or that they were just plain sick of the loneliness and social isolation the nursing facility afforded.
In a recent article featured in The Nation, entitled “It’s Time to Abolish Nursing Homes” author Sara Luterman explains how sociologist, Erving Goffman, described total institutions as “an assault on the self.” “’In a nursing home, patients depend on and are at the mercy of the staff. Patients do not choose with whom they live or what activities they can do on a given day. It is,’ he wrote, ‘entirely opposed to the way normal society functions’.” While I cannot in good conscience claim that HCBS is entirely without its’ faults or kinks to be worked out, I can speak to my experience in that it gives me far more control over my life than institutional, nursing facility care could. I choose my own staff and if they are abusive or don’t meet the expectations of the job, I can fire them and hire someone else, and even file a complaint if I so desire. I have what is called a “person centered plan” that allows me to center my services around goals and priorities that I set. I am part of my community and I use my services to work, volunteer, and give back to it.
Covid-19 has exploded the deficits of nursing homes (or long-term care facilities) but disability activists have been aware of their massive failures for many years. In fact, the Disability Integration Act of 2019, S.117, seeks to end forced entry to long-term care facilities by “prohibit[ing] government entities and insurance providers from denying community-based services to individuals with disabilities that require long-term service or support that would enable such individuals to live in the community and lead an independent life.” Introduced by Sen Chuck Schumer and co-sponsored by Senators Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Tammy Duckworth, and 32 others, this bill’s passing would secure the biggest piece of civil rights legislation for the disability community and seniors since the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 1990.
It’s been 30 years since the passing of the ADA and yet the lack of security of the community integration piece of our civil rights has left millions of disabled Americans without recourse when they are forced into institutionalized settings, which is, without exaggeration, a death sentence for most. Our November 3rd election is not only essential for getting the Cheeto in Chief out, but for turning the Senate blue and electing leadership who will support the passage of the Disability Integration Act.
Please vote like our lives depend on it. Mine and millions of disabled Americans and seniors' lives do.