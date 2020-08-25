Character actor Allan Rich, known for his work on stage, film and television died August 22, 2020 from dementia in Englewood, New Jersey. He was 94.
Rich appeared in Broadway productions of I’ll Take the High Road (1943), Career Angel (1944), Darkness at Noon (1951) and The Emperor’s Clothes (1953).
His film and television credits include NAKED CITY (1958), EAST SIDE/WEST SIDE (1963), SERPICO (1973)THE GAMBLER (1974), STROKE FORCE (1975), THE ROCKFORD FILES (1974). ALL IN THE FAMILY (1971), HAWAII FIVE-0 (1968), KOJAK (1973), LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE (1974), BARETTA (1975), HAPPY DAYS (1974), THE FRISCO KID (1979), CHIPS (1977), THE INCREDIBLE HULK (1977), MAGNUM, P.I. (1980), CAGNEY & LACEY (1981), GIMME A BREAK! (1981), HILL STREET BLUES (1981), KIDCO (1984), THE FALL GUY (1981), SCARECROW AND MRS. KING (1983), TRAPPER JOHN, M.D. (1979), LIFE WITH LUCY (1986), NIGHT COURT (1984), JAKE AND THE FATMAN (1987), THE GOLDEN GIRLS (1985), BETSY’S WEDDING (1990), MATTERS OF THE HEART (1990), EQUAL JUSTICE (1990), QUIZ SHOW (1994), DISCLOSURE (1994), CHICAGO HOPE (1994), OUT TO SEA (1997), AMISTAD (1997), THE NANNY (1993), NYPD BLUE (1993), and HOUSE (2004), among many others.
Rich also co-founded the non-profit organization We Care About Kids, which produces educational short films for middle and high school youths.
Rich also co-founded the non-profit organization We Care About Kids, which produces educational short films for middle and high school youths.