The reopening of businesses in the state of Michigan during a pandemic has revealed flaws in the way employers feel about worker safety. The governor and the attorney general of the state of Michigan have laid down guidelines for worker protection. Obviously, each business has their own way of doing things. Some businesses already have strong protections in place and others do not. Michigan is using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Employer Requirements
Exposure controls. High efficiency air filters with increased ventilation rates. Clear plastic barriers and sneeze guards. Installation of drive-thru windows where needed.
Administrative controls. Require the use of cloth face coverings. Increase physical space between employees and customers. Move machines and equipment to increase distances between employees. Implement flexible work hours, staggering shifts and breaks. Implement telework, teleconferencing and web conferencing.
Personal protective equipment. In very high-risk situations, workers shall wear gloves, gowns, face shields or goggles, and N95 or higher respiratory protection. In medium risk situations, workers may need to wear a combination of gloves, gowns, face masks, face shields or goggles, depending on the hazard assessment. Masks are mandatory when social distancing and physical barriers are not possible. Employer may make it mandatory for customers to wear a mask in order to enter their facility. Low-risk exposure situations do not require additional PPE beyond what is typically used for job tasks. Masks are voluntary when social distancing is possible.
Employees shall be trained in the new policies and screening procedures. Cleaning and disinfecting will become standard tasks. Standard hygiene and personal protection will be implemented at all times while the employee is on site. All workers have the right to raise a safety or health concern with their employer or MIOSHA and to file a complaint with MIOSHA. Employers cannot retaliate against an employee for complaining about safety or health conditions in the workplace or refusing to do an allegedly, imminently dangerous job or task.
The state of Michigan is quite serious about implementing these procedures. In an article published on August 21st, the “ClickOnDetroit” website documented six local businesses that were fined for violating these procedures.
A financial services company was fined $6,300 after multiple employee complaints and reports of outbreaks among employees. The employees were allowed to work in shared office space without wearing face coverings, within 6 ft. of each other and newly hired employees could meet in a large group in excess of 120 people without wearing face coverings while seated within 6 ft. of one another. Employees also complained that they were not notified within 24 hours of the employer learning that someone with a confirmed case of Covid-19 had visited the office.
The Livonia distribution hub of the parcel service that features drivers in brown uniforms was fined $7,000 after an inspection was triggered by a complaint. Social distancing, face coverings, absence of cleaning measures for the vehicles, and training were not addressed.
A national chain gas station convenience store was fined $6,300. An inspection was initiated under the MIOSHA State Emphasis Program for service industries. The employees were allowed to wear face coverings under their noses and mounts or not at all. They did not conduct employee health screenings before shifts. Training records were not produced. The employer did not make a Covid-19 preparedness and response plan available to employees at the work site. Free face coverings were not provided.
A fitness center was fined $2,100. Several Covid-19 cases were associated with the facility, which was operating indoors in violation of the executive order. No protection plans were in place. There are no signs outside the entrance telling people not to enter if they were sick or had Covid-19 symptoms, according to the authorities. The business didn’t maintain accurate records of gym attendees, including date and time of visit, name of attendees and contact information to aid with contact tracing, state officials said. The steam rooms and saunas were open.
A residential contractor was fined $6,400 because social distancing, face coverings, no response plan, training, and other workplace safety standards were in violation at the job site.
Likewise, a roofing company was fined $5,300 because social distancing, face coverings, no response plan, training, and other workplace safety standards were in violation at the job site.
We are just starting. It is my hope that articles like this and others will spread the word about the importance of worker safety. I was very encouraged to hear the remarks of Congressional candidate Rob Anderson in his recent interview with Ringside Report’s Associate Editor/Feature Writer extraordinaire, Kristen Milefchik. Rob revealed his three areas of improvement to get America back on track. Education, healthcare, and infrastructure. His long experience with union labor points directly to a passion for worker safety. If we had 400 Rob Andersons in the House of Representatives, just think what could be accomplished.
This pandemic is serious. We need serious leadership to address it.Contact the Feature Writers