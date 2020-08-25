By James “Giacomo” Gatto
Photo by HRAJ
Lies. half-truths, and twisted tales. That was the theme of Day One of the Republican National Convention (RNC). The lies were about policy; the lies were about the opposition; the lies were about the Covid response; the lies were about the danger of our great country’s descendance into the horrors of an oppressive socialism, Red China Communism, and all things unamerican. It was three hours of twisted reality which can only be possible in the minds of the ignorant, the “fact-free”, and those who have disabused themselves of the option of living in the real world. The world portrayed by the GOP pundits was a bizarro fantasy world which can only be rivaled by the psilocybin infected brain of a Walt Disney wannabe. I watched in horror as I quickly grabbed my pen and pad and started to jot down notes on statements due for a fact check. They were coming hard and fast.
After about forty minutes I realized it was no use to even bother. It was clear the GOP wasn’t interested in facts. They wouldn’t bother themselves with the notion that they may have to defend these lies. Disseminating untruths is what they do best and what they bank on to get past every obstacle on the way to the finish line. It was proof positive that by their calculations they have concluded that they will not be fact checked (not by anyone that matters to them), and thus really don’t have to worry about what they say as long as it sounds good. It was as absurd a scene as if the real P.T. Barnum was wearing the Emperor’s new clothes; a juxtaposition merged together as one entity and forming the equivalent of a literary double negative by canceling out one another and delivering some weird version of truth. Our eyes playing tricks; our ears bleeding. Windowpane, Purple Haze—now we need some orange juice.
It should concern every good American that what we witnessed on Day One was a tectonic shift in American politics and one which, if left unchecked and unchallenged, is likely to result in cataclysmic consequences. We have never seen anything like this before. Straight up propaganda. The American experiment is at a crossroads. If this is allowed to continue, we will soon be marching into another dark age. As an old sage once told me “the road to disaster is paved with good intentions.” For the 60 million Trump supporters– give or take a few million–that old cliche is reality. The problem is it’s the “other” America that recognizes it, and for the lemmings who are marching on their road of good intentions, well, they’re going to find out too late that disaster awaits at the end of that road.
It is up to the rest of us to save them from their own ignorance; and, more importantly, save ourselves. And although we would like to watch them suffer for their sins, beg for forgiveness, and scream “I told you so”, we cannot. We must resist the urge for revenge. For if vengeance is the goal, we will be standing with them, shoulder to shoulder in the scourge they’ve created–in a whirlwind of turmoil which we are destined to never escape. Not with our lives intact, or life as we once knew it. So maybe in ten years, or twenty, they will someday realize that it was us, the Libtards, the Communists, the horrible, dirty Socialists–we were the ones who saved them from themselves.
What took place on Monday night should not be dismissed as ridiculous. This was powerful and plausible enough to be believable. And I might add, very believable to those who want to believe it. To ignore this and write it off as a bunch of lies which are easily fact checked would be a fatal error. I must give credit where credit is due: the RNC, in my opinion, outdid themselves. If I was from a foreign land, with no knowledge of the facts, and I watched the night’s follies I would probably be convinced that the Republicans represent all that is good and the Democrats are the evil empire. Consider that the majority of that steady 42 percent that is Trump’s base are the equivalent of that foreigner. The Democrats, we can assume, may have somewhere around 48 percent committed voters. The balance of the voting public, that portion in the middle, will be the target. It’s that 10 percent who can be convinced during the remainder of the DNC to move over to the Trump side. So far, the GOP is off and running with their lies. Those lies need to be exposed, as they’re banking on that 10 percent to remain in the dark. That portion of the electorate is critical. And now, even more so with the tampering of the USPS. We are standing at the edge of the cliff, staring into the abyss, and it’s ugly…
Matt Gaetz spoke tonight–need I say more?