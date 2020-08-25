This Administration is the exact opposite of everything the founding fathers created for America.
My heart grows heavy thinking of the fear, anguish and mistreatment asylum seekers have been forced to endure during this current administration.
Reports and proof of asylum seekers of all ages; genders; sexually assaulted and demoralized while caged by rogue enforcement officers are horrifyingly unconscionable.
However, the truth and tragedy are that millions of Americans are struggling to survive, just as much as the caged asylum seekers are.
We’ve not received anything promised by this administration; not the leadership; recovery plan; steady monetarily assistance; health insurance, despite the fact that we are one of the richest nations in the world.
The actions of merely a dozen or so corrupt people have America pleading on its knees.
How far can three branches be pulled down before they snap? Congress’ hands are bound, their voices, seemingly gagged and masked.
Yes, we’re voting in 70 days, as I type. In the meantime, there is only so much stress, trauma, a mind can take in before it stops the madness by closing its eyes to the daily horrors faced under this corrupt regime.
The only thing Trump’s Treasonous Murder Regime has done is to destroy every form of beauty we’ve enjoyed for the last 58 years, from our Republic’s integrity to Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy’s beautiful rose garden.
The discriminatory practices and dehumanization of a mostly Latino population, currently being held captive (awaiting trials which never come) have been one of the biggest disgraces of this era.
Millions for a border wall? Cages for asylum seekers? Really?
If they truly wanted to keep people out, all they needed was cheap electrical fencing powered by the sun.
It would just take one person flying ten feet backwards after touching the fence to send the message out to all.
If you’re coming to America, do so legally and don’t go near that fence. Do you see that black stain? Yes? It was Don Quixote. He got too close.
You mean to tell me that not one of those earning six and seven figure salaries per year could think of that?
No, of course not. Let’s fleece the nation by inflating prices and skimming off the top. In fact, let’s steal it all and let’s do whatever we want with these caged people. We’ll arrest those attempting to help them.
If it’s such a big issue, why not place a dual court house out there in the wilderness, where people who want to cross over can come and state their business; be WILLING to wait it out so there’s no complaint that they’re being incarcerated against their will.
The conversation to be had with the nations known for crossing over could be:
● If you agree to live in a tent out in the desert heat for a year or two to have your case heard and POSSIBLY gain legal entry into our country, step right up.
● Once you arrive, you’ll receive medical attention, food, water, an English/Their language dictionary, an English language teaching book, a copy of the US Constitution, Pledge of Allegiance in their language and English, which must be memorized and an American History book.
● By the time your case is ready, you should be able to recognize, understand English enough to communicate, get a job in America and provide for your family .
There would be a community garden which they’d be expected to work in, reporting to work daily, seven days per week, as many Americans do now.
They can drop the kids off at the daycare run by the older kids; teens; seniors and they’ll work in exchange for food and supplies for their families.
They’d be told that participating in the program does not guarantee them an automatic pass to remain in America. It is merely a safe place for them and their kin to wait out the day for a hearing for asylum. In the meantime, they’d be safe from the horrors experienced in their countries.
This would allow us to fulfill the sonnet pledge written at the base of “The Mother of Exiles” a.k.a. Lady Liberty by Miss Emma Lazarus:
“Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles.
From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
“Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!” cries she
With silent lips. “Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
I have the perfect epilogue for the entire world to dance to:
Imagine ALL of Trump’s and the corrupt incarcerated properties becoming apartments for our veterans, seniors and those in need.
Imagine liquidating the accounts of everyone who has stolen from our nation and using their trillions to pay back America all they pillaged, providing healthcare, social security for all needing it for the next xx years.
Imagine…
May the remembrance of who we are as a nation, release the spellbound from slumber allowing us to rise above. May love and compassion be what reunites We, The People; as the stars above shine together without hesitation, illuminating galaxies in all worlds and all times.
