Day 2 of the RNC should be renamed “The Poser’s Convention.” Once again, I watched in horror as the parade of sycophants spoke into the camera with their fake smiles casting aspersions on the Democrats, while at the same time claiming the Democrat’s platform as their own. It was almost as if The Democrats were being taunted by each speaker. I was waiting for the Shakespearean aside. That tongue-in-cheek glance, breaking the “fourth wall” and acknowledging the audience, as if to say, “I know that you know that I know that you know.” While this Democrat sat in my reclining chair, I was doing anything but reclining–my feet digging into the floor.
It’s extremely frustrating to watch. It’s downright reprehensible. They don’t fight fair. All right, then. Cool. All’s fair in love and war, and the Democrats had better be ready to engage. For the first time, I’m starting to believe that it is our duty to play dirty, because the GOP will stop at nothing. For them, there is no bottom. Sorry Michelle, I have to disagree–we need to take it to the street. I’m afraid going high is not going to work.
Very much like the circus there were the main attractions and the sideshows. Appearing in the center ring was Eric and Tiffany Trump, Larry Kudlow, a few other principle speakers, and the President himself. But what will stick with me was the sideshow. Let’s start with the spectacle of the convicted bank robber being pardoned on national TV. It shouldn’t escape us that this was an African American man who was given a second chance by a President who has demonstrated, over and over, that he is a racist. My first thought was this man is doubly lucky. He was pardoned for his crime, but I was struck by the irony that he was lucky enough to make it through his arrest in one piece; lucky enough to receive due process. A luxury the George Floyds of the world had never been afforded.
Lastly, and most bothersome–amongst an array of “bothersome things” –was the appearance of Mike Pompeo. The Secretary of State making a stump speech on behalf of the president from the rooftop of a hotel in Jerusalem. Apart from being dangerous for both America and Israel, it is unprecedented. The US Secretary of State–which is an apolitical office—to engage in any form of politicking, is violation of the Hatch Act, and very likely illegal on other levels. Congressman Joaquin Castro (TX-20) has already called for an investigation. As I stated earlier, no bottom. One quote by Mr. Pompeo is all you need to have heard. “Today, because of President Trump, NATO is stronger, Ukraine has defensive weapon systems, and America left a harmful treaty so our nation can now build missiles to deter Russian aggression.” Ladies and gentlemen, this is precisely the reason Donald Trump was impeached. What chutzpah! To spin this little yarn and twist the act for which the president was impeached into a foreign policy success is beyond the pale. It’s like they’re sticking their tongues out at the Liberals and yelling, “even for our crimes we deserve the Nobel Peace Prize!” Take that, Libtards!
