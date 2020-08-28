The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey, D, it’s me again. I am so happy, we finally are going to get our turn to have our big party where everyone will say nice things about me; that’s not a surprise, though, cause everyone just loves me so much. It’s because of everything I have done to the country; like all I have done, all the most important stuff in the past few months cause we all know that no one else could do it like me, they couldn’t be so great like me.
I was talking to V about it, and he was telling me to keep doing everything just the way I have been. He is so nice to me, and he keeps telling me how good I have been doing, I am so lucky to have such a great friend, somebody to show me the right way to do things. After all, he’s been doing this kind of stuff for a lot longer than I have, so he must know what he is talking about.
I can’t wait for all the things that are going to be said about me, I really do love it when they do this; because I do so deserve this, after all the things I have done for the people who deserve it, plus getting rid of all of those stupid rules.
Well, I gotta go again, cause if I don’t, then they will start bugging me again. Wah, wah, everything is so important, as if, I decide what’s important, not those little people.
Love you,
DonnyContact the Feature Writers