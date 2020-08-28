Joy Reid, on her MSNBC show “The Reid Out” opened with the following statement: “Night four of the Trump show gets underway in just under an hour. And tonight, we can most certainly expect Donald Trump to go full Julius Caesar, basking in the glow of his supporters to gaslight the American public. Trump supporters, lackeys, and sycophants have presented a fantasyland version of reality full of dark warnings of a future under Democrats.” That’s exactly what we got, and then some. I’ve gotten to the point where I’m prepared for just about anything coming out of the President’s mouth, however bizarre, however inflammatory, however absurd. But these past four days have been a spectacle like we’ve never seen before in American politics. This was the grand finale. There would be fireworks, too. Nothing too pretentious for the carnival barker masquerading as a statesman.
From the first speaker to the Donald himself it was one lie after another. But they weren’t just lies, they were twisted versions of reality. The reality that has been emanating from the Trump White House since 2017. I often wonder how much of it, if any, they believe. I wonder if those aides and minor staff members actually believe this stuff. Do they do their own fact checking? But the elected officials who had front row seats to Trump’s nomination acceptance speech, who were all nodding their heads in agreement, hanging on every word that left the president’s lips–they know. The people know–at least some of them do. I’m not going to bother with any fact checking here. I encourage you to do your own. A good source can be found here: http://cnn.com/factsfirst. What I will say is just about every word spoken, by every speaker, was a fabrication, a twisted version of reality, or simply an out and out lie. I shouldn’t have been surprised, but somehow, I was. And I really can’t explain why. I was expecting this, but honestly, this level of self-glorification even exceeded my expectations.
First of all, to hold The Republican National Convention at the White House is not only in bad taste it is also illegal. There were American flags everywhere. Some sort of bunting surrounding the lectern, and the Presidential Seal festooned on the wrought iron fence above the President’s head. Anywhere between 1,500 and 2,000 people packed in like sardines, no one wearing a mask for the most part. This in the midst of a pandemic where 5.8 million Americans have been infected with the Coronavirus and 180,000 (and counting) have lost their lives. The incongruence of such pageantry at our White House, at a time like this, was tone deaf, haughty, and downright disturbing. Never before in the history of our country have the grounds of the White House, the People’s House, been so desecrated, and with such cockiness. It’s as if the Trump family owns that house and all the people who showed up are simply guests. When the reality is the president is just a guest. Yet, the gates were locked and only the select few who bought a ticket we’re allowed into the show. The People’s House has been transformed into the King’s Castle. The House of Trump. Next they’ll be digging a Moat. It was their little party and we we’re not invited. We’re not invited to our own house. Members Only. And you could be a member, too. Only one requirement: full submission to the King. Any opposition and you’ll be banished to the dungeon.
With no regard for protocol, the law, the constitution, and most important, the people, including his supporters who sat in close proximity to one another and absent of PPE, he simply went ahead with his agenda. I’m pretty sure he has a tailor coming in soon to fit him for his new robe. The Crown to be designed by Putin’s man. And paid for by his subjects. Day Four was a dress rehearsal for what the President has in mind for 2021. His delusion of grandeur. He made that very clear today. Let’s not make his delusion our reality.
JUST VOTE..