Calling All Black Kettles
Please report to 1600 Black Lives Matter Boulevard, Washington, DC. Where the Ever So Bogus Clown in Chief has reportedly asked for your presence.
The Fuquetard in Chief has allegedly made a request to have the Democratic Nominee, Vice President Joe Biden, drug tested before the debate.
Get your tissues, boys and girls. You’re going to laugh till you snot.
It was said by Trumpty Dumpty that our Vice President hadn’t been doing too well lately.
Can someone get the audio pertaining to this statement, please?
I will not mind at all if; say, The Lincoln Project, The Midas Touch, Mad as Hell Veteran, BrooklynDad_Defiant, Steve Schmidt, The Rick Wilson, Wanda Sykes, Steven King, Chelsea Handler, Rosie, Alyssa Milano, Trevor Noel or any of our other big voiced superheroes were to suddenly bash Dufus Royale in the face with his own words. In fact, I’ll make us some popcorn to enjoy during the viewing.
Frumpy stated to the The Washington Examiner that Vice President Biden “wasn’t even coherent” during the Dem debates. “I don’t know how he (Biden) could’ve been so incompetent during his debate performances and then all is a sudden be ok against Bernie.”
He continued by stating: “It wasn’t that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn’t, but it was a normal, boring debate”. “You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there’s no way – you can’t do that.”
What he means is that HE can’t do that. In Cuchi Cheetos drug addled life, there is no way that he can ever make any sense amidst the Adderall, cocaine, Molly’s, ecstasy, and most likely crack-fueled alternative fact speeches.
What he really wants to ask Joe is: [where the fuck did you score, man, cuz I want in on that shit and I need to know how you are so much better than I am because when I’m high, I’m the best there is, but I WAS high, usually AM high, can’t wait to get back to the bunker to GET high yet, you were clearly better and frankly, I was surprised.]
And check out this beauty of a statement made by Commander in ChiaPet regarding his assessment of what a debate was. It’s exceedingly presidential:
“Well, it is a prizefight. It’s no different from the gladiators, except we have to use our brain and our mouth. And our body to stand. I want all standing – they want to sit down.”
“We have to use our brain and our mouth and our body to stand” yep. The IQ-073 really shines brightly o’er the plain with that brilliant earth shattering statement. I know Snopes gave Chumley a pass on the validity of this statement; however, it begs to be believed because, you know .. Chump! While many people with an IQ of 73 are able to work, live freely, simply, I’ll lay you a bet that their magic which results in their being appreciated, honored and loved by all, and mist certainly, blatantly missing in Punk is, compassion, accountability, responsibility, heart and soul. He ain’t got no. No, no, nuh-no.
I see your 073 and raise you, Troll. I challenge Dummkopf to a hair analysis drug test where it is shown when and what drugs were taken up to 90 days preceding the test. So, as Maddy says: “What are you lookin’ at?”
He may be checking for his own perceived Alzheimer’s, but we Ever Resisters, Never Trumpers, Never Stupid, want to see exactly what he’s been up to.
Crusty asked the Commission of Presidential Debates for extra debates between himself and the Vice President to be scheduled. You know, so he could use the time to get his vile neo nazi cult riled up, but they declined. Then they laughed for hours, because … Chump.
Trump asked Hillary for a drug test back in 2016, as well. She promptly gave him the middle finger.
Vice President Biden’s camp, too busy to respond, is most likely hard at work trying to find ways to gear America up for the next National “Stay at Home, Fuckers”, lock down, which we can expect to be out and in place in late January, say about the 22nd of January, to respond. We can expect they’re still laughing as well.
It is what it is, folks. my chihuahua and I will be protecting polling places near me on November 3rd. I’ll be wearing my Made In America Harley boots, stepping on as many maga toes as l can, should they attempt to interfere in our election process cuz: “Ain’t nobody gots time fo’dat”
Peace, Y'all. Catch you next week.