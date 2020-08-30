By Kristen “Super Crip” Milefchik
Know what makes my blood boil and my skin scorch? I am an almost-40-yr-old, visibly-disabled-since birth woman who has to roll on egg shells (pun intended) to be sensitive to the feelings of all types of people while still writing or speaking in an engaging, attention-grabbing manner in order to effectively communicate the messages that I want to get across.
Meanwhile, Tucker “I-always-look-severely-constipated” Carlson can be as racist, bigoted, and unconscionably disgusting as his pampered “my-step-mommy-is-a-Swanson (as in the broth) heiress” ass, would expect him to be.
It’s not just that Carlson’s boarding-school educated, privileged, easy street upbringing gave him a voice that invisible, representative-of-REAL-life-American citizens like me don’t have; It’s that he chose to exploit his privilege to target people who don’t fit into the white, suburban, status-quo version of America, and to violate and abuse them by way of his position.
The first amendment is a freedom so integral to American culture that it’s hard to challenge anything that could be considered a violation of it. However, we’re in unprecedented times in the U.S. and the alarm bells sounding propaganda and fascism have been ringing quite loudly in recent months. Tucker Carlson, a fervent supporter of Trumpism and nationalist ideology, has no problem walking the fine line between free speech and hate speech, yet his ethics and professionalism seem to have significantly crossed over that line recently.
Less than a month ago, Carlson sicked his viewers on a New York Times reporter and photographer for alleged plans to publish his home address, accusations for which the NYT responded Carlson knew were patently false. Nonetheless, that didn’t stop Carlson from stirring his rabid, right-winged mob into doxxing his named NYT targets so that they suffered the consequences of the false allegations against them.
“What if we published the home address of every one of the soulless, robot editors at the New York Times, who assigned and managed this incitement of violence against my family?” He ominously and not so subtly hinted. “”We could do that. We know who they are.”
Sure enough, a 911 call was placed shortly after Carlson unleashed his hell hounds on these two victims for whom the NYT claimed never intended to publish Carlson’s address or pictures of his home. A Washington Post article reported “The call arrived at the Lincoln County facility at 9:57 p.m., just about an hour after Carlson’s blast. ‘It’s been some loud banging noise downstairs and some threats coming to the house recently just in the past hour,’ says Spinski’s brother-in-law on the call transcript, ‘I mean there’s the call and the voicemail saying we know where you live, beware and things of that nature.’” The conversation with the dispatcher continues, “’Yeah just recently, it’s my brother-in-law is a journalist and a news source posted his name on, uh, Tucker Carlson show and his address and things of that nature, so he has, um, been getting threats all night long.”
Don’t let Carlson’s often empty-eyed, befuddled expression fool you. He knew EXACTLY what he was doing when he called on the QAnon Trump cult to hunt down these men who, while they may have had some kind of dirt on him that he feared being shared, knew damn well had no plans to violate the ethical standards of journalism to expose his home address or pictures of it. As much as Trump and Carlson try to make you think all news except the Fox propaganda version is radically misleading and “fake,” everyone who knows how to TRULY fact check knows Fox News, and “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” specifically, are as untrustworthy as they get.
If Carlson’s complete lack of concern for the possibility of retribution is any indication of how we’ve let this type of behavior go unchecked, we’re in serious trouble. Just look at his most recent transgression in which he indicated, on air, that he felt that the heinous crime of 17-yr-old Kyle Rittenhouse, was not only understandable, but needed, because of the government and law enforcement of Kenosha, Wisconsin’s supposed inability to maintain “order.”
“How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?”
As always, Carlson has chosen to paint protestors as the enemy of the people, even though it was Rittenhouse who shot and killed two human beings and injured another. These protestors are, by the way, protesting the murder of Black people at the hands of those who are supposed to enforce the law and protect the public, Black Americans, like the recently-shot-7-times-in-the-back Jacob Blake included. Protestors are people who have decided they’ve had enough of their fellow humans being murdered at the hands of law enforcement.
Kyle Rittenhouse is a child. A child, albeit an older one, who was heavily influenced by his mother, who drove him across state lines armed with a semi-automatic weapon, and the Trump cultish, Tucker Carlson propaganda-ridden media, He idolizes the police and sees protestors, not as people who want justice for their fellow human beings, but the way that Carlson and the recent RNC wants you to see them: Animalistic and depraved, unworthy of fair treatment and deserving of the violence directed at them. They have somewhat successfully restored the white supremacist notion of the necessity of racist institutions to “maintain order” much the way the silent film, “The Birth of a Nation” did way back in 1915.
What makes me sick is that there are thousands, if not millions of Americans just like me who don’t have the riches to get them out of every disturbing, off-base claim they make, but desperately want their voices heard. While he capitalizes in the fears and hate that are founded in racism, classism, white privilege, and white fragility, there are people who have voices that have grown out of injustice, oppression, and misfortunes and whose stories need telling. They are people who respect their fellow human beings and would never trade in that respect for ratings or money. There are people that have integrity and take the responsibility of reporting and journalism seriously. Carlson, on the other hand, has only ever known that money can buy you anything – even the rights to condone murder and violence. We must not allow this foul infringement of our constitutional freedoms to continue. We must demand quality and ethical reporting. We must hold Tucker Carlson and Fox News accountable and insist on his termination TODAY.Contact the management team