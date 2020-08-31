RSR Press Release
The Kristen “SuperCrip” Milefchik Ringside Report Show is now on YouTube. Kristen is the Assistant Editor/Feature Writer for Ringside Report who writes social and political commentary, but with an emphasis on disability issues, rights, culture and pride. She is bringing some of her material to you in video format, including interviews with political leaders and candidates, entertainers, disability activists, artists, and more.
She will also be sharing her personal views on matters pertinent to the disability community to build awareness among the broader society and help build coalitions of people who are eager to advance disability and human rights. You will not want to miss this show, so make sure to hit that subscribe button!