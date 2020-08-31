The NHL’s Playoff games were well underway on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 when the Milwaukee Bucks’ players made the decision to not take the floor in protest of the Jacob Blake shooting. The Hockey Diversity Alliance on August 27th, 2020 issued a statement on the NHL’s response to racial injustice and violence. It read:
“The Hockey Diversity Alliance is deeply saddened by the Jacob Blake shooting – yet another example of police brutality against black Americans that continues to go unabated and unaddressed in the communities where NHL teams play.
Recently, the HDA formally requested the Commissioner Bettman and the NHL suspend all playoff games today to allow players and fans to reflect on what happened and to send a message that human rights must take priority over sport.
Since forming in June 2020, the HDA has sought partnerships with the NHL and minor hockey leagues throughout Canada and the United States. We asked the NHL to sign the HDA Pledge which includes commitments to funding grassroots programs for BIPOC youth, funding impactful social justice initiatives anti-racism education, targets for hiring and promoting black individuals and businesses, and rule changes to make the culture of the game more inclusive.
We hope to be in a position to announce an agreement and respect of the Pledge commitments before the end of the playoffs.”
The statement was signed by the following: Akim Aliu, Evander Kane, Trevor Daley. Anthony Duclair, Matt Dumba, Nazem Kadri, Wayne Simmonds, Chris Stewart, and Joel Ward.
It is my wish that the seed of racial reform planted here will blossom into a better understanding of anti-racism education and action. The NHL rescheduled its Thursday and Friday Playoff games to the weekend.
The WNBA and the MSL did not play on Thursday or Friday either. MLB postponed seven games on Thursday.
Kenny Smith, a former NBA player and current NBA analyst with TNT Network, disconnected his headset and walked off the set during a broadcast on August 26th.”As a black man, as a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and just not be here tonight,” he said of the action. It was a powerful moment. His studio mates, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Ernie Johnson were stunned but respected the move, from what I’ve determined. Kenny and the NBA players are getting back to work this weekend.
With the regular season schedule not starting until September 10th, the NFL players didn’t have any games to boycott. The Detroit Lions skipped practice on Wednesday and returned Thursday. Detroit Lion – Duron Harmon spoke to the press outside the training facility, “As we came in today, as a team, we looked at each other in the eye and we realized that football is not important today,” Harmon said.” We have a platform that we’re able to use to not only raise awareness, but to create change and we decided today that we were going to step forward and we were going to create change.”
Nine NFL teams chose not to practice on Thursday.
A statement from the Baltimore Ravens read:
“With yet another example of racial discrimination with the shooting of Jacob Blake and the unlawful abuse of peaceful protesters, we MUST unify as a society. It is imperative that all people – regardless of race, religion, creed or belief – come together to say, ‘Enough is enough!’ This is bigger than sports. Racism is embedded in the fabric of our nation’s foundation and is a blemish on our country’s history. If we are to change course and make our world a better place, we must face this problem head-on and act now to enact positive change. It is time to accept accountability and acknowledge the ramifications of slavery and racial injustice.”
Eloquent and powerful words. Our political leaders need to hear them and act.
Conclusion:
Sports have continued. Back to work. It was more or less an interruption to make grievances known. No financial damage, per se, to the owners who would have influence in Washington. It is not going to be a quick fix, as I had hoped. The cancer we call racism will not be eradicated anytime soon. It will be up to the voters in November to establish new leadership. Leaders that will sit down and brainstorm solutions. Injustice will trigger more protests. Our job is to speak to each other with civility and love; Empathy and compassion; Support and understanding; To make our actions towards our brothers and sisters heartfelt and strong. Change is part of everything.
