Top Rank Boxing’s main event and co-feature Saturday provided examples of boxing matches very tough to score, and extremely easy to score. The main event between Jose Ramirez and Viktor Postol is one of those rare fights that are a nightmare for judges. Many close rounds and many things to pinpoint as deciding who you think won said round. If you were in love with Jose’s aggression, you probably scored most rounds for him. If an educated jab is your thing, Viktor wins most rounds. Or perhaps you flip flop your scoring philosophy round by round. Such a tactic would produce the even score of 114-114 that Dave Moretti had, as he often appears to hand in scorecards of such nature. Personally, I felt Postol won most of the rounds. We often hear the term, ‘effective aggression’ when discussing scoring. By contrast, ‘ineffective aggression,’ also must be a thing. Except for rounds seven and eight, I felt that Ramirez showcased ineffective aggression for most of the fight. If how Jose fought does not qualify as ineffective aggression, then such a thing does not exist, in my opinion.
Speaking of contrast, the contest between Arnold Barboza and Tony Luis was one of the easiest fights to score as Barboza won virtually every second of every round. It was an extremely impressive performance from Arnold; however, it was against a much smaller man in Luis, and Arnold did not get the stoppage despite landing clean punches over and over. Arnold knows this is a disappointment more than anyone. Indeed, getting rounds were at a premium in this unconventional new normal in combat sports, so, Arnold’s performance can be seen as more favorable than a negative. Still, Barboza’s 42 % stoppage rate will probably not get it done when he steps up in competition. He is not as slick as a Pernell Whitaker, so he cannot depend on the ‘W12’ when he faces the top junior welterweights. Or is it super lightweights? When a fighter cannot rely on a stoppage and is not as slick as a Sweet Pea, well, then he is Viktor Postol. Arnold’s bottom line is good, but his lack of power may prevent him from being great.
Speaking of Pernell Whitaker, his first fight with Jose Luis Ramirez should have been a fight that was very easy to score, but somehow was Whitaker’s first professional loss. A fight that should provide clear evidence that judges can be easily influenced, for whatever reason. After that fight, Lou Duva went as far as calling out, then WBC President Jose Sulaiman as stealing the fight. You see, JLR and Whitaker’s winner was going to face Julio Cesar Chavez for a lightweight unification fight. Indeed, Chavez did face Ramirez in a lightweight showdown a little over seven months after being the beneficiary of one of the eighties’ most crooked decisions. An all Mexican unification showdown between JLR and JC Superstar was a much sexier sell at the time and the boxing brass was going to make sure it would occur. Could you imagine if boxing were not so corrupt and Whitaker was called the rightful winner? A Chavez Vs Whitaker showdown would have looked much different in 1988. Would it have had the same result? A fantasy fight I can actually get interested in.
Speaking of lousy judging, what in the world was up with the scoring in the Thomas LaManna Vs Brian Mendoza fight? Indeed, Cornflake deserved much better than what he received on the scorecards. What is just as troubling is how Brian Kenny went out of his way to suggest the scoring in that fight was nothing to get enraged over. Really, Brian? You have become enraged about the Win statistic in baseball, but essentially taking food off a professional fighter’s table does not bother you? LaManna certainly would have had a better payday coming his way had he been called the winner in that fight as he should have. If we are not going to become enraged when two paid professionals claim that Thomas only won two rounds in that fight, what can we get angry about in boxing?
Speaking of unification fights. ESPN and Top Rank are going out of their way to make the four-belt unified champion a thing. A move I do not have a problem with. After all, if there are going to be four major titles, why not make more effort to unify all four belts? When Chavez and Ramirez met to unify the lightweight title in 1988, their WBA and WBC belts were respectively at stake. The IBF was indeed around, Greg Haugen and Vinny Paz were trading the belt at the time; however, Chavez had no interest in fighting for an IBF belt at the time, as he felt it was an inferior strap. However, it did not take long for Chavez to change his mind about the IBF as he fought Meldrick Taylor in 1990, for the IBF’s version of the 140-pound title. It took the WBO much longer to earn credibility in certain boxing circles. Now that that organization is seen as credible, unifying four belts should be a positive attraction for the sweet science. Of course, the major issue with that is that the PBC does not seem interested in acknowledging the WBO. With that being said, it does not appear that the WBO is innocent in this unfortunate circumstance. One can only hope that everyone can learn how to play in the sandbox.
Speaking of hope, it does appear as if October 17th is the magic date for the much-anticipated showdown between Vasyl Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez. Check that, Super Fight, not showdown. This is a fantastic matchup and great for boxing on so many levels. What would sweeten the pot, even more, is if the narrative would be the winner of this fight will meet Devin Haney. Still, one thing at a time, as I am sure, there will be rematch clauses involved in Loma Vs The Takeover.
Stay tuned…
