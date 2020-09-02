When fighters enter the octagon on Tuesday evenings for DWCS, they know what they must do. Impress the Boss, Dana White. Indeed, just winning your match is not nearly enough to impress Boss White. To earn that contract, you must do much more than earn a W. Thus far, sixteen of the nineteen winners have earned UFC contracts this season. Here is who competed in week five:
Chase Gibson Vs Tucker Lutz (lightweights):
Gibson took this fight on seven days notice and was considered a big underdog. Lutz was a fighter who seemed to have an edge on the ground but likes to rumble on the feet. Making one wonder if Lutz was compromising his favorite status by fighting in Gibson’s comfort zone. Tucker answered that question to some degree in round one when he scored a knockdown late in round one. Following the knockdown, Lutz kept Gibson on the ground for all but three seconds of the remainder of the round. Still, Lutz did not do anything overwhelming in winning the round. The knockdown itself seemed more like a slip. Lutz had much more success in round two. He picked Gibson apart with kicks and punches. Lutz won round three as well. Implementing control on the ground in the final minutes of the round. However, in the final minute of the round, Chase Gibson managed a universal, putting him in a position for some submission attempts on the ground. It was not to be. Tucker Lutz survived the submission attempts and secured a unanimous decision. Scorecards read 30-27 three times. It did not appear Lutz did enough to win a UFC contract, however.
William Knight Vs Cody Brundage (light heavyweights):
Knight was no stranger to DWCS. He secured a developmental contract on his last fight on the series. Brundage had a good wrestling background and was six years younger than Knight. Brundage went for the takedown right away and succeeded. He fought off a guillotine attempt and transitioned in a dominant position and scored well with a ground and pound attack when he had Knights back. Knight survived that attack, however, and then experience took over. Knight managed to get back on his feet and unleased crippling elbows on Brundage’s face when they were up against the cage. Cody was hurt and helpless. William Knight secures a TKO victory at 2:23 of round one and almost certainly earned a UFC contract.
Ronnie Lawrence Vs Jose Johnson (bantamweights):
Lawrence is a self-proclaimed gym rat out of Nashville, Tennessee. Johnson was fighting out of Texas and on an impressive five-fight winning streak. Lawrence’s mother committed suicide, while both Johnson’s mother and father did not want him. The backdrop was indeed set for a great story. Lawrence, a massive betting underdog, dominated the fight by securing ten takedowns, neutralizing Johnson’s much longer for most of the fight. However, even when the fight was on the feet, Lawrence did a better job with short, thudding, calf kicks. These elements earned Ronnie Lawrence a unanimous decision victory. Scorecards read 30-27 three times. Lawrence fought a tremendous technical fight, controlling his opponent on the ground for over nine minutes. Albeit it was not the most exciting fight. However, Dana White’s standing ovation at the end of the battle eliminated any mystery about whether Lawrence did enough to earn a UFC contract.
Nate Smith Vs Jimmy Flick (flyweights):
Smith is a training partner of Neil Magny and has a solid wrestling background. Still, he has been getting more attention as an aggressive striker. Flick is known as a submission specialist and a fantastic grappler. The experience factor could also be checked off in Flick’s column. Flick soon got the fight to the ground, and Smith was immediately on the defensive. That defense was enough for Smith to fight off several submission attempts and last the round. The fight went back to the feet in the final forty seconds, but not much was done. Jimmy Flick had ground control for most of round two as well. Once again Nate Smith survived what appeared to be some impossible submission attempts. After a small cameo of striking in round three, Jimmy Flick scored another takedown and went to work on the ground. The third time, or round, was the charm for Jimmy Flick as he scored an arm triangle submission at 3:15 of round three. Indeed, Jimmy Flick showcased the kinds of submission skills that will be a nightmare to deal with for any UFC flyweight.
Dennis Buzukja Vs Melsik Baghdasaryan (featherweights):
Dennis fights out of the very competent Serra/Longo Gym. Melsik came into the fight with an impressive reputation as a striker and has worked with Ronda Rousey. Melsik got off to an explosive start and dominated the round with a fierce striking attack. All Dennis could do was survive, and he was still in the fight at the end of the round. The big question was if Melsik ran out of gas. Still, he probably had the benefit of a 10-8 round. Round two was fought at a much slower pace, yet still was pleasing to watch that Buzukja probably edged. However, he was perhaps still behind because of the apparent 10-8 round in round one. Round three was fought on fumes that saw Melsik have a striking edge early on and fight off a dangerous armbar submission with two minutes left in the round. In the final minute, Melsik seemed to have a slight advantage, doing enough to win the fight. The official decision saw Melsik Baghdasaryan secure a unanimous decision 30- 27, 29- 28, 29- 28. The scorecards reflected that there was not a 10-8 round awarded in round one. It appeared up in the air if Melsik did enough to earn a UFC contract. He was undoubtedly exciting, but he did not get the finish.
At the end of the night, Mr. White gave out the following contracts:
William Knight
Ronnie Lawrence
Jimmy Flick
Dana White did not offer Tucker Lutz or Melsik Baghdasaryan UFC contracts. Still, he said he would have them back on The Contender Series in November to give it another shot. He also offered that opportunity to Nate Smith.
Three fighters did indeed get contracts. Boss White spoke the highest praises of Ronnie Lawrence. It should be fun watching these men in their first UFC fights.
Stay tuned…
Anthony “Zute” George is the Author of Tough Man: The Greg Haugen Story, a new boxing book that covers the skilled champion from Auburn, Washington, as well as the scope of the times during his days of pugilism.
Purchase your copy from Amazon.
Purchase your copy from Barnes & Noble.Contact the management team