The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey DD, it’s me again. I am so happy, my new friend Scotty is so cool. He agrees with all the stuff I have been saying all along about opening everything up, he thinks that we try to get herd immunity for that disease that’s causing so many problems. I am not exactly sure what that means, what do cattle have to do with that Chinese disease but he is saying this in public unlike those other two, you know who I mean, T and D, let’s call them that; they are always trying to make me look stupid, because they don’t back me up, when I say something about that stupid thing that is ruining everything. Scotty, though, he does, he says that I am right, isn’t that great?
I know that I don’t have to worry though, cause no matter how hard they try, they can’t make me look stupid, because after all, I know everything, I am the bestest and smartest, and Scotty is a doctor, and he agrees with me, so I know that I am right, and always have been. He has said that we need to just stop all that foolish stuff like masks and staying away from people. He thinks that we just make everyone sick, except all the old people, and then we will all get better, because it won’t be able to spread anymore. Finally, I will be right. All those nasty people who are always asking me mean questions, they will have to start saying nice things about me again.
When this works, everyone in the US is going to love me forever, because I will be after changing their lives forever. How could they not? I am going to save everyone, sure some people will die, but that is only a tiny number out of everyone here, right.
That’s the big thing, it’s what is important, showing everyone that I am the best person, and they will all love me, and I will win for sure.
Well, got to go again, back to Borlandia, that’s my new name for that old office, so I will talk to you later. Bye for now.
Love you,
