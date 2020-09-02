Where has the year gone? Why does it feel like this COVID pandemic just started, but also feel like it has gone on forever?
Lives have marched on- at least the lives of those who have not been affected gravely from the pandemic. The new normal of life has challenged our joys in life, but also, expedited the euphoria of our joys in life.
From an employment perspective, many have been working from home. The adjustment can be looked at from a few different perspectives. Negatively, it is the idea of isolation. Missing out on the social advantages going to an office provides. Arguably, the positive aspect of separating work from family becomes easier. Breaks to go get coffee or eat lunch allows for the social interaction between loved ones. One could argue this is a professional boost. The idea of positive interaction (even if maybe those interactions are negative by topic) helps boost productivity for the tasks at hand.
Circling back to the social aspect is where the negativity has allowed for a potential boiling point. This is where we see the most addition to the divide in our country. Those of us who care and follow the guidelines as best as possible with the concern of self and others health at heart, find ourselves in constant battle with those who have the paranoia of conspiracy of a controlling government trying to, well, control us.
I have found more often since this COVID era began that social media has become the root of all evil. I am prepared to mentally change the name of “Twitter” to “Trumper.” Trump is ideally eviler than Twitter, but the correlation becomes a focal point to the disgust this nation has made visible and present to me. There are times I sit down to get my thoughts out and as the process unfolds, the triggers for my thoughts come from the world at hand. However, the negativity tends to circle from one area on a daily basis: Social Media. I am not trying to beat a dead horse by continuing to emphatically damn social media, but it continually points out an idiocy of people. Some of which I know, and previously had an ignorance to said idiocy.
Day in and out I see the spread of bad information and ignorant opinions. While it is not limited to right-wing minded people, it is dominant from that point of view. I admit, I can be a keyboard warrior on Twitter. This and Twitter has become a venting platform for me. In my day to day life, I do not run or hide from conflict or confrontation. If I have a point, I am bold to it. That does not mean I go looking for confrontation. This is what separates my writing and Twitter from other platforms and areas of life. Yet, these platforms and areas of life continue to present the unwanted opinions of idiocy. Scrolling through feeds on more intimate platforms relationship-wise or conversations in mixed company has ruined relationships that may not have even had any direct confrontation.
There is a colleague I respect from a previous employer that really proves this case. Each day there is something posted promoting either Cheeto Man or denouncing the opposition to Cheeto Man as not American. Not a new topic in my writing. This is a very good person who unfortunately has the IQ of a pea. The expressing idea that voting for Trump is voting for the flag, police, veterans, the right to speak without censorship, freedom, praising God without fear, while denouncing the Democ”RATS” who always have the flag missing from the background of their promotions and speeches, and who murder unborn children, but most sickly, “Good versus Evil.”
Experience has taught me something. The lesson of never being able to win an argument with a dumb person continues to ring true. These people are so easily brainwashed by the paranoia and fear that they have forgotten what is right for basic human rights. There is so much irony in all the previous expression of voting for Trump, but ultimately the blindness of the battle of good and evil.
The GOP and supporters have clearly missed history class. They fail to see what this country was built on. They fail to understand that we are a country founded and grown on change. Some changes slower than others, but change, nonetheless. I would argue in the simplest fashion that the ability to keep an open mind to change is the root of the liberal mindset. The converse of avoiding change from tradition being the conservative mindset attached to the right-wing agenda. The generalizations that right-wing media puts on those of us to the left is not only unfair, but undeniably incorrect.
God is a great topic. As a country, we have separated church and state and from the genesis of this land, been a safe-haven for those looking to avoid religious, or any other, persecution. This is not limited to the WASP mentality many seem to portray from the right. Many of us on the left are indeed part of a faith that is Christianity-centric. If person A is a liberal, and person B is a conservative and they both attend the same church and have the same faith, how is it that God is only believed freely by the right?
Our own Publisher is a career retired military man. Clearly a #Bluewave member. He will not be voting for Trump. But that is not right…only voting for Trump supports the veterans and our military (sarcasm if you cannot tell). These points go on to illustrate the hypocrisy and stubbornness to idiocy of those on the right daily. The freedoms of social media have allowed them to keep expressing and advertising for an America that is in ruins, yet they do not see it. They miss these very obvious ironic points that allow them to keep forming an ignorant cult, continuing to miss the ways that the current state of the country is not only hurting them but their fellow citizen.
I saw a line from the RNC to “Keep America, America” the other night. At first, I was glad they dropped the “great” from the tagline, but then quickly drew to the point on the advertisement that Trump is America. This is a man who has unequivocally wiped his butt with our Constitution and capitalized on schemes to get to a stature he is in. This is a man who finds joy in dominating people who oppose him, and the way things are with tear gas. This is a man who has avoided all accountability to the laws for which he has broken and found (or tries to find) ways to cover things up. These people idolize a man who may be the farthest thing from what America should be and they echo each other on the social media platforms that allow them to hide from people smarter than them in a real-life situation.
Many have noticed I have ducked out of social media in recent weeks. While this is not the only reason as to why, it is a huge reason. We let these windows of opportunity to flex our keyboard muscles run our lives. Who can be the quickest to agree or oppose as strongly as possible in a type of pr*ck waiving contest? We fight unwinnable battles in many cases on a battlefield that has very little impact on opposing minds, which decay our quality of life. I love getting my thoughts down and out there for people. But at the end of the day, if you agree, great; if you do not, I will continue to live my life and believe what I believe. There is always going to be an exception to every rule whether we like it or not. There is going to be a bad police officer, there is going to be that person who agrees with 99% of what you do and have an altering opinion on something. The country is doomed if we continue to fight on these platforms. Get out and do what you believe. Do not let life pass you by because your idea of winning the battle is tweeting back at an idiot. Obviously, voting is a key point to what I am saying to be heard. However, look simpler. Enjoy the moments with loved ones. Spend time doing something that allows you to grow. Learn something new – preferably outside of politics.
Don't blink, life goes by way too fast, do not miss it.