Boxing fans have always known they Anthony Joshua will have to face his IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev from Bulgaria if he is wanting to keep hold of the coveted red world title belt. News is now starting to circulate that this date has been set for 12th December at the 02 in London, a week before the supposed Fury Wilder III in America, which is starting to look less and less likely due to Coronavirus.
The fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev is now scheduled for December 12th at London’s O2 Arena.
Many are looking towards who is going to become the next undisputed champion and who is going to be the more likely to become it. Fury is the favourite at 6/4 at these betting sites, whereas Joshua is slightly behind that at 9/2. If you are enticed by an outside punt, Deontay Wilder is available at 9/1 to create revenge against Fury and then go on to beat Joshua to claim all of the belts; an impressive feat if he is able to go on and complete that.
If both are successful in their upcoming title defences, this can potentially set up the all-British undisputed heavyweight scrap in which all of the heavyweight belts will be up for grabs which will be the first time it has happened this millennium.
Joshua on Fury: I’ve Seen Nothing To Make Me Think He’s a Massive Threat https://t.co/wZAA96LlRb pic.twitter.com/tQz2qxJ8la
— BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) September 2, 2020
At the beginning of the lockdown, both giants had verbally agreed to the fight which has been seen as a two-fight deal with a financial split of 50/50 for the pair. Although, there is still a long way to go before we see the fight fully announces, with both having the above upcoming matchups to enable this to happen – something we all want to see for the undisputed.
Due to the fight for the IBF title being in December and still a couple months away, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has come out and said that he is still hopeful that some fans may be able to return to the arena to see the Olympic Gold medallist go head-to-head with a crowd looking on. “The Prime Minister’s suggestion that certain numbers of supporters might be allowed back into indoor arenas in the autumn can be big news for us.” says Eddie Hearn in an interview with the Daily Mail.