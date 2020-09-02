After seeing Congressman Higgins relegated to the sidelines during President Trump’s visit over the weekend to survey the damage of Hurricane Laura, many of us feared he would feel the need to make some sort of gesture to save face.
Unfortunately, Clay and many leaders like him these days are less concerned with the safety and well-being of those they represent and far more concerned with their image. This is but one reason why people are looking for new leadership. Leadership that puts people over personal vanity and solutions over bombast.
It’s not like Congressman Higgins has not said stuff like this before. His dismissal from the St. Landry Sheriff’s department in 2016 was a direct result of similar threats against a group of young Black teenagers whom he called “animals” to be “hunted.” That after these comments Mr. Higgins got scared and asked for more body armor, and to take the markings off his truck, belies his tough talk and posturing.
No elected official in this nation in any office should be responsible for drumming up violence where there is no violence. To do so is literally to break the oath he took to preserve, protect, and defend the constitution. What is worse, that while Congressman Higgins is nothing more than a cartoon of a so-called “tough guy” those who listen to him and follow him are perhaps not so silly. What Congressman Higgins has done with his words inciting violence is to rally those who believe his words to arm themselves, and come into our district looking for war. This is absolutely the most reckless, negligent, and irresponsible thing a public official could do. If he had a shred of dignity, he would resign.
Be assured, we have notified local, state, and federal law enforcement of the Congressman’s threat and attempt to incite violence. We have also notified both House Democratic and Republican leadership in hopes that swift disciplinary action will deter other elected officials from following his vile example.
But let me make one thing clear. Good, honest, decent Americans do not live to go out shooting other Americans. We do not want more violence. We want NO violence. We do not glorify violence the way Mr. Higgins does, and we do not see violent rhetoric as a substitute for genuine character. We do not want our kids learning that making gross threats of gunning down people without spilling their beer is more admirable than honest dialogue and a legitimate attempt to bridge our divides.
Clay Higgins obviously never learned what it means to be a real man. That it means restraint in the face of incitement. Measured words over hyperbole. Real effort instead of the laziness of popping off some Facebook post.
It is my hope that Mr. Higgins’ words will be roundly rebuked and condemned by members of both parties. Hopefully this can be the beginning for freedom loving Americans from all walks of life to come together in the endearing mission to create a more perfect union. That is why I am running for Congress. Not to posture but to produce. Not to sound tough, but to do the tough work that our district, state, and country needs doing now.