By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
I do solemnly swear…
Promises kept are good things. They ensure trust and allow for people to return to you and to start the next phase of your relationship.
Dear America, prepare yourself for a divorce; it is going to get messy.
You have been found languishing in the midst of a relationship with someone who, even from hundreds of miles away it can been seen that he has been false to you, by delivering few promises he has made.
Your prophet, who promised new horizons, better things and bigger opportunities has dealt you false.
The logic of his claims alone provides you with a clue…
He once said, “I have kept more promises than I made.” If nothing else does then this should be a key to the absurdity of the time he has spent in the White House. The impossibility of his boasts should be the key to the roast he gets at the polls in November. And why?
Donald Trump entered the White House with 60 promises that he said he would implement in his first 100 days. Even a dictator would struggle to manage that type of legislative change. The authority required in a democracy means you need consensus to see it through.
Of the key promises, he has kept a few but mainly those which require only him to act. Withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership didn’t need any approval or announcing the intention to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. Of course, of the latter, there was another renegotiated in its place.
He also provided veterans with access to medical treatment though whisper the fact it built on decent legislation by his predecessor.
Then comes his relationship with the wider world.
China was to be labelled a currency manipulator. He eventually got round to this much later than 100 days after getting his seat at the big table, but he has since done so… and then he changed his mind and dropped it… He also changed VISA rules for overstayers as he promised. Not a headline proposal but a headline grabbing one.
Then there are the ones that are hard to work out because they are just hokum. He decided he wanted for every new federal regulation, the removal of two others… It is for others to judge this one because it would take too long to get your head round it. This is classic Mr President Trump, set something up that he can claim credit for but nobody can prove otherwise. It has to be said, however, that President Trump has made regulations an enemy and sought to reduce them. whether he has or not will be debated long into some nights.
Almost all of these required an outburst or just him signing paper. They are, if you will, easy.
Where has he failed?
The Wall. Mexico won’t pay for it and he can’t build it. Now it is mired in controversy as his friend and supporter, Mr Bannon might just have got rich on the back of it.
Expanding the economy. He said by 4%. Even before COVID-19, it was well short of his target and the economy was still riding high on the policies and thrust of the previous president, though President Trump would disagree, but he would, wouldn’t he…
Replace Obamacare. His attempts to try and do this hurt the GOP where it hurts the most; in the polls. Midterm elections gave the Democrats some control back and it looks like it is a bandwagon that shall keep on rolling.
The reduction of tax bracketing and simplification of tax forms should have also been easy but you need people to agree to it and show you how it can be done… Specifics were missed on tax reductions for the middle classes and deductions of child and elderly care. But what does detail matter to him? Much less than it hopefully does to the American people. His big tax cut ended up being compromise and not delivering on what he promised in terms of numbers…
A revenue neutral infrastructure plan and an end to Common Core. We have a typical politician’s approach – forget one and set up a review on the other. Deflect attention from one and claim progress on the other might be halted by others – see a common thread? See how Donald Trump is not different to the rest of the politicians who say they are against something and then end up caught up in it because it feels sooooo good to them when they have it and sooooooo bad when they don’t?
Of those promises made that he has had to compromise, the biggest has to be with the world refusing to allow him to deal with them as a bully. Really tough VISA restrictions have not come into play against significant countries like China when he wants to send them back their criminals. He has managed, in fairness to him, to legislate against global giants, Cambodia, Eritrea, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Myanmar and Laos…
Internationally if people stand up to him, he folds. The question on the lips of the entire world America, is are you able to stand up to him in November or shall you fold too?