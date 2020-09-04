The diary scribblings of T4: Temper Tantrum Toddler Trump
Dear Diary,
Hey buddy, it’s me again. I did it, I told everyone that I support that young guy who shot those people in Kenosha, I think it’s called, and that it was in self defense, that he was just protecting himself, even though he came from another place, and he killed those people to protect himself. That’s what his lawyer is saying, so it must be true, you know? It’s the same thing like when my followers fired their paintball things at the nasty protesters in Portland, right, it’s not like they were trying to kill them or anything, they were just making sure they were safe from the people who were protesting, so it had to be them defending themselves.
You know that my white people have to protect themselves nowadays, because everyone else is out to get them, especially anyone who’s taking part in all those protests, there wouldn’t be any trouble if they would just stop, and do what I tell them, if they listened to me and the people who love me, then everything would be great, and people would stop complaining.
All they ever do is complain, complain, they never say thank you to me for the great job I have been doing, seriously, they should be grateful that I have been doing so much stuff, especially trying to get them back to work. What’s their problem, really? It’s not like they are smart like me; well, no one else is actually, you know that, they all only wish they could be as smart and good as I am.
It’s their own fault that they keep getting hurt, if they behaved themselves, none of this stuff would be happening. If I say that though, everyone will be saying that I am mean and I don’t care, well, honestly, I really don’t, only it affects me, so I just let my people, my followers, do whatever they want, because they are going to make sure I keep being the president.
They love me so much, since I say what they are thinking, and now they feel brave enough to say it themselves, so they want me around for a long time, because no one else will treat them the way I do. God, that felt so good to finally say out loud, thanks buddy, for letting me get that out. It drives me nuts when I have to be so nice all the time, I just wish I could say all this to those nasty people always asking me questions, but those boring ones keep telling me that I can’t say all of this, why not, it’s true.
Well, I got to go back to the big office, and be bored again. Talk to you later.
Love you.
Donny