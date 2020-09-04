Over the years in practice, I have witnessed many things that I try to compartmentalize in the recesses of my mind for the visions are overwhelming. People are treated for diseases where the body is essentially fighting against itself. And when I see these people, I try to provide encouragement to push through. Yet the thing that eludes me is how they do this? To wake up each day and continue on, pushing through the pain, the fatigue, the fight. It takes a strength with which I can empathize yet cannot feel, and a powerful mindset that is equally intangible. We cannot prescribe a panacea to provide that strength and mindset – it is something one develops on their own. In treating patients with cancer in particular, one can see that strength and mindset in their gaze. Their eyes are pools of wisdom knowing that while the body fights itself, and the treatments fight the body, they are still determined to make the most out of each day – to make their lives purposeful and meaningful even through the toughest of circumstances. Reflecting upon the life and great works of Chadwick Boseman reminds us of such.
Chadwick Boseman’s time with us was cut too short. He passed at age 43 due to Colon Cancer. Yet, what he did during this lifetime symbolizes how one can supersede the inevitability of mortality by living a life that leaves an indelible mark.
In “42” (2013), Boseman played the Major League Baseball legend Jackie Robinson who would go on to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962. He portrayed Robinson with the full respect he deserved, as Robinson broke barriers in baseball by becoming the first African American to play in MLB, desegregating the game. He endured racist treatment by the press, fans of the game, other players and even own team. Through Boseman’s portrayal, even if you are not the biggest fan of baseball, you knew that you were rooting for Robinson’s ability to overcome and succeed. The intensity of his performance was best summed up by this movie dialogue:
Jackie Robinson: You want a player who doesn’t have the guts to fight back?
Branch Rickey: No. No. I want a player who’s got the guts not to fight back. People aren’t gonna like this. They’re gonna do anything to get you to react. Echo a curse with a curse and, uh, they’ll hear only yours. Follow a blow with a blow and they’ll say, “The Negro lost his temper.” That “The Negro does not belong.” Your enemy will be out in force… and you cannot meet him on his own low ground. We win with hitting, running, fielding. Only that. We win if the world is convinced of two things: That you are a fine gentleman and a great baseball player. Like our Savior… you gotta have the guts… to turn the other cheek. Can you do it?
Jackie Robinson: You give me a uniform… you give me a, heh, number on my back… and I’ll give you the guts.
In “Get on Up” (2014), Boseman provided an unflinching portrayal of James Brown, a biopic covering the life of “The Hardest Working Man in Show Business” from childhood to his legendary days of fame. His spectacular performance rivaled that of his more famous co-stars, including Viola Davis (who is in a league of her own). Boseman portrayed the role with the full vigor and energy for which James Brown is remembered, and he demonstrated the versatility of his acting prowess, having to effortlessly dance and perform while presenting a troubling personal story of a complex man – one who paved the way for other artists in the music industry against all odds, created his own sound and style with much arrogance but without apology, committed abominable acts such as spousal abuse, and confronted the ills of racism.
Next, to our delight Boseman provided a sharp and witty performance of Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall” (2017). Thurgood Marshall was the first African American Supreme Court Justice; however, the movie centers on one of the high stakes cases of his career, State of Connecticut v. Joseph Spell, the defense of an African American man who is falsely accused of a heinous crime in the backdrop of 1940s America. Boseman was cautious to allow his co-stars to shine as he did when necessary, which parallels with how Thurgood Marshall was sidelined as counsel for the defendant yet directed the case regardless. His performance underscored his ability to spar with yet draw energy and inspiration from his co-stars to bring about the cohesive recounting of a brilliant story. Thurgood Marshall was a proud man, defiant against the scourge of racism noted through his early legal work with the NAACP, and Boseman’s acting reflected a man possessed with the indomitable spirit of Marshall.
Most monumental of his roles was King T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther” (2018). Boseman played the king of the land of Wakanda, an African country untouched by the horrors of the African diaspora and whose technology and advancements allowed the country to be self-sustaining and to prosper without the influence of outside forces. The antagonist is his cousin Erik Killmonger, played by the talented Michael B. Jordan. Killmonger was left behind by T’Challa’s father in America through unfortunate circumstances, and is thus deemed an outsider to Wakanda. He would eventually make his way to Wakanda to challenge T’Challa for his right to the throne; his role delves deeply into the harms American societal forces and history has inflicted upon the lives of African Americans.
Boseman proved to be the consummate actor required for this very role, seamlessly portraying the nobility of T’Challa, an insightful and fair leader who reflects on the wrongs of history and seeks to correct them. Boseman unified global audiences in relating to the symbolism behind the story. And his attention to detail in the portrayal was demonstrated through his incorporation of the native tongue of Nelson Mandela, Xhosa, into the script. Boseman at times brought about a pensive presence to the screen that touched the hearts and minds of all who watched…and rewatched the movie multiple times.
While presenting the story of a Black superhero, “Black Panther” unexpectedly broke box office records (grossing $1,347,280,838 worldwide) and gave people of all backgrounds the opportunity to see a Black leading actor achieve new heights in their career. And during a time when the United States had previously benefited from the compassion of and sorely missed the leadership of President Barack Obama, Boseman’s portrayal made King T’Challa become another role model for many. Boseman was phenomenal, mesmerizing, transformative, and had viewers yearning for a place as transcendent as Wakanda to be within the realms of possibility. His role was so meaningful for people craving the depiction of a positive Black superhero, many theaters were bought out to allow children who might otherwise not afford tickets to see it, and people even donned African garbs to watch the film.
Boseman was greeted for months with the Wakandan sign of arms crossed in front of the chest as a show of appreciation and respect. Wakanda Forever. The amount of pride and gratitude for his role played out on the large screen was immense, although Boseman remained humble in receiving the accolades he so rightfully deserved. He also played T’Challa in “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). The character T’Challa had been introduced in “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), but the stand-alone movie “Black Panther” was the magnus opum for the character.
To better describe the purpose for which Boseman sought to perfect his portrayal, one can look to an interview with SiriusXM (2019) where Boseman was interviewed alongside two of his brilliant co-stars, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira. He discussed his relationship with two terminally ill children. From Insider:
In the video, Boseman describes his relationship with two young boys named Ian and Taylor, who he was told were “holding out” for the release of “Black Panther” in February 2018.
“It’s a humbling experience because you’re like, ‘This can’t mean that much to them,’ you know?
“But seeing how the world has taken us on, seeing how the movement is, how it’s taken on a life of its own, I realized that they anticipated something great.”
Boseman then faltered when about to say that the boys died before the movie’s release: “And when I found that they …”
His costars Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira can be seen comforting him as the actor rested his chin on his hand.
Finally, full of emotion, Boseman managed to say: “So yeah, it means a lot.”
Little did we know that during the time he provided this performance of a lifetime, Chadwick Boseman had been secretly battling cancer himself for two years. He endured the physicality on the set, having had a martial arts background, and poured much of his heart into the role while simultaneously undergoing what was assuredly grueling Colon Cancer treatment. Learning about his personal battle only magnifies his powerful portrayal of a benevolent king and superhero to stratospheric levels; it was a heartbreaking discovery for many fans not known until his recent passing. Watching the movie again, you can see the singular focus, determination and knowing in his eyes as he pushed through the role, yet not a single iota of his real-life struggle with cancer was evident. He made the most of this role as he did his remaining days. Of note, sources report that he was determined to film “Black Panther 2” despite his illness.
Colon Cancer, however, could not stop this real life superhero.
His next role portraying New York police detective Andre Davis in the action film “21 Bridges” (2019) was equally driven and resolute. His character was assigned a case involving a drug deal gone awry, and the subsequent unraveling of a plot straight out of the reality we see today in light of the debates about policing. Boseman acting was unfaltering, and his portrayal of the role of a character doggedly seeking to pursue the truth was tenacious and unwavering.
In “Da 5 Bloods” (2020), a story about five African American veterans seeking to fulfill an agreed upon promise, Boseman’s character Stormin’ Norman was an ethereal presence who moved the story forward. His character was one no longer with the other characters in life, yet his imprint motivating the other characters was weaved into the story seamlessly. Reflecting on this role is almost haunting. Boseman’s character was portrayed as a wise and forgiving character, whose guidance shaped their lives and gave meaning to their future endeavors, and Boseman’s calm demeanor was fused with this role.
These were just a few of his projects. Boseman was also honored with the NAACP Image Award in 2019 for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture (“Black Panther”), MTV Awards in 2018 for Best Performance in a Movie (“Black Panther”) as well as Best Hero (“Black Panther”), People’s Choice Award in 2018 for Favorite Male Movie Star (“Black Panther”), and a Screen Actors Guild Award in 2019 for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture (cast of “Black Panther”). During the acceptance speech for the SAG Awards, he recited a rendition of “Young, Gifted and Black” and discussed the continued need for diversity in roles to be made available in film.
I am grateful to Chadwick Boseman for giving us larger-than-life performances of both important historical figures and ones I only wished were real. On a personal note, as a graduate of a Historically Black College and University, he made us all proud – Howard University and all other graduates. His family and friends, co-stars, fans, and fellow colleagues in the movie industry felt a collective grief at his sudden passing, but the impression he left behind uplifts the heart. To understand that he provided exceptional performances despite his health circumstances was unfathomable, yet a gift to us all in more ways than one. In his 43 years on this earth, he proved that through strength, drive, love of his work, and a focused mindset, it is possible to leave a positive impact on this world despite uncontrollable personal circumstances. He lived purposefully and meaningfully, he was a consummate actor through and through. May his star always shine bright. If you have yet to see his filmography or movies, I urge you to do so – you will be treated to truly illustrious performances.
Josh Gad, his co-star in “Marshall”, shared a screenshot of his last conversation with Chadwick Boseman on Twitter, and reflecting upon his friendship wrote, “He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels.”
We at Ringside Report send our condolences to his family. Rest in Power, Chadwick Boseman (11/29/1976 – 08/28/2020).Contact the Feature Writers